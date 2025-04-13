IPL 2025: Why is RCB wearing green jersey in match against RR in Jaipur?

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today, hoping to return to winning ways after losing their last match against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Despite today’s match being played in Jaipur—known as the Pink City—RCB will bring their own colour to the occasion by donning the green jersey as part of their Go Green initiative. This campaign began in 2011 and sees RCB wear green in one match each season instead of their traditional red. The green jersey is made entirely of recycled material, supporting the team’s commitment to going carbon neutral.
The announcement of RCB wearing the green jersey was made by the team on their social media platform X, where they posted a video of players in Jaipur with the caption: “???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????: ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???? ???????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????????. Before we go Green against RR on Sunday, the team sported a new green travel kit en route to Jaipur, sharing a few special messages about RCB’s Go Green initiative over the years.”
RCB COO on their Go Green initiative
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chief operating officer Rajesh Menon highlighted the team’s commitment to sustainability through the green jersey initiative. He emphasised that the campaign represents more than a uniform change—it is a call to action.
According to Menon, being bold on and off the field is core to RCB’s identity, and as representatives of the Garden City, sustainability naturally holds importance. The franchise hopes to leverage its cultural influence to raise awareness and inspire fans to make small yet meaningful contributions to environmental conservation.
RCB’s record in the green jersey
While the green jersey initiative is socially commendable, RCB’s performance wearing green has been less impressive. They have played 14 matches in green so far, losing 9, winning just 4, and one match ending in no result.
Match results of RCB’s green jersey matches:
|2011
|May-08
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|Bengaluru
|RCB won by 9 wickets
|2012
|May-14
|Mumbai Indians
|Bengaluru
|MI won by 5 wickets
|2013
|May-14
|Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|PBKS won by 7 wickets
|2014
|May-24
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|CSK won by 8 wickets
|2015
|May-17
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|No Result
|2016
|May-14
|Gujarat Lions
|Bengaluru
|RCB won by 144 runs
|2017
|May-17
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|KKR won by 6 wickets
|2018
|Apr-15
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|RR won by 19 runs
|2019
|Apr-07
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|DC won by 4 wickets
|2020
|Oct-25
|Chennai Super Kings
|Dubai
|CSK won by 8 wickets
|2021
|Sep-20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 9 wickets
|2022
|May-08
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|RCB won by 67 runs
|2023
|Apr-23
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|RCB won by 7 runs
|2024
|Apr-21
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|KKR won by 1 run