IPL 2025: Why is RCB wearing green jersey in match against RR in Jaipur?

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today, hoping to return to winning ways after losing their last match against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium Despite today’s match being played in Jaipur—known as the Pink City—RCB will bring their own colour to the occasion by donning the green jersey as part of their Go Green initiative. This campaign began in 2011 and sees RCB wear green in one match each season instead of their traditional red. The green jersey is made entirely of recycled material, supporting the team’s commitment to going carbon neutral.

RCB COO on their Go Green initiative

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chief operating officer Rajesh Menon highlighted the team’s commitment to sustainability through the green jersey initiative. He emphasised that the campaign represents more than a uniform change—it is a call to action.

According to Menon, being bold on and off the field is core to RCB’s identity, and as representatives of the Garden City, sustainability naturally holds importance. The franchise hopes to leverage its cultural influence to raise awareness and inspire fans to make small yet meaningful contributions to environmental conservation.

RCB’s record in the green jersey

While the green jersey initiative is socially commendable, RCB’s performance wearing green has been less impressive. They have played 14 matches in green so far, losing 9, winning just 4, and one match ending in no result.

Match results of RCB’s green jersey matches:

Season Date Opponent Venue Result 2011 May-08 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Bengaluru RCB won by 9 wickets 2012 May-14 Mumbai Indians Bengaluru MI won by 5 wickets 2013 May-14 Punjab Kings Bengaluru PBKS won by 7 wickets 2014 May-24 Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru CSK won by 8 wickets 2015 May-17 Delhi Capitals Bengaluru No Result 2016 May-14 Gujarat Lions Bengaluru RCB won by 144 runs 2017 May-17 Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru KKR won by 6 wickets 2018 Apr-15 Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru RR won by 19 runs 2019 Apr-07 Delhi Capitals Bengaluru DC won by 4 wickets 2020 Oct-25 Chennai Super Kings Dubai CSK won by 8 wickets 2021 Sep-20 Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi KKR won by 9 wickets 2022 May-08 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai RCB won by 67 runs 2023 Apr-23 Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru RCB won by 7 runs 2024 Apr-21 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata KKR won by 1 run

The announcement of RCB wearing the green jersey was made by the team on their social media platform X.