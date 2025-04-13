IPL 2025: RR vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, April 12, at 3:30 pm IST in match number 26 of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Both RR and RCB are coming fresh off losses and will try to change their fortunes in Jaipur. The match between RR and RCB will be the first match of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both teams have played against each other nine times at this venue, with RR holding a 5-4 lead over RCB. However, a lot can change in a year, and fans can expect a close contest between the two sides when they take the field on Saturday. But before that, let us take a look at what RR and RCB can expect from the wicket and what the key stats at this venue are.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch report for RR vs RCB, IPL 2025

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. It can support high scoring on good batting days but also assists bowlers when conditions favour them. With an average of 28.38 runs per wicket and a strike rate of 20.93, the surface ensures a competitive game throughout.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: IPL T20 stats

RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR have played 57 games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, out of which they have won 37 matches, while in 20 matches they have ended on the losing side.

RCB at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RCB have played nine matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL history, out of which they have won four and lost five.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2023)

Matches – 10 | Batting 1st Won – 5 | Batting 2nd Won – 5

Average 1st Innings Score – 180/5 (Run Rate – 9)

Lowest Total Defended – 154 | Highest Target Chased – 215

200+ Totals – 3 times in 10 matches | Sixes Per Match – 14

Pace: Overs% – 58 | Wickets – 56 | Average – 35.9 | Economy – 9.2 | Strike Rate – 23.5

Spin: Overs% – 42 | Wickets – 41 | Average – 33.3 | Economy – 8.5 | Strike Rate – 23.6

Winning Score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2023)

1st Innings Score 180 or above: Matches – 6 | Batting 1st Won – 3 | Batting 2nd Won – 3

1st Innings Score less than 180: Matches – 4 | Batting 1st Won – 2 | Batting 2nd Won – 2

Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The last IPL game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was match number 38 of IPL 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. In that game, MI, while batting first with the help of Tilak Varma’s 65 and Nehal Wadhera’s blistering 49, put up a challenging total of 179 for 9 in front of the home team. However, the pitch looked entirely different when RR came out to bat, as Yashasvi Jaiswal, with his unbeaten 104 off 60 balls, powered them to a huge 9-wicket win with 8 balls to spare.

Other key stats for Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

A total of 57 matches have been played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with teams batting second winning 37 times (64.91 per cent) compared to 20 wins (35.09 per cent) for teams batting first, indicating a clear chasing advantage. Teams winning the toss have had a slight edge, winning 30 matches (52.63 per cent), while teams losing the toss have won 27 times (47.37 per cent).

The highest individual score at the venue is an unbeaten 113 by Virat Kohli for RCB against RR in IPL 2024. The best bowling figures remain 6 for 14 by Sohail Tanvir for RR against CSK in the inaugural IPL season of 2008.

The highest team total recorded is 217/6 by SRH against RR in 2023, which is also the highest successful run chase at the ground. Conversely, the lowest team total is 59 by RR against RCB in the same season, highlighting the pitch’s variability.

The average runs per wicket stand at 28.39, with an average of 8.14 runs per over. Teams batting first average 161.51 runs at a strike rate of 135.3, while teams batting second average 148.8 runs with a slightly higher strike rate of 135.8. There have been a total of three 200+ team scores, with the highest first innings total being 214/2 by RR and the highest second innings total being 217/6 by SRH, both during IPL 2023.