Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs CSK highlights: Kohli-Romario shine as RCB beat CSK by 2 runs

RCB vs CSK highlights: Kohli-Romario shine as RCB beat CSK by 2 runs

This is the first time RCB have defeated CSK twice in the same season

RCB vs CSK highlights

RCB vs CSK highlights

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held their nerves in yet another tense game against Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, as they beat the five-time champions by 2 runs in Match 52 of IPL 2025 to reclaim their top spot in the points table. This is also the first time RCB have defeated CSK twice in the same season.
 
Earlier, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB once again got a brilliant start as Jacob Bethell (55) completed his maiden IPL half-century and added 94 runs for the first wicket with Kohli before losing his wicket to Matheesha Pathirana. Virat Kohli (62) also completed his half-century before falling to Sam Curran.
 
 
CSK made a strong comeback after Kohli’s wicket, as Pathirana removed Devdutt Padikkal (17) and Rajat Patidar (11), while Noor Ahmed dismissed Jitesh Sharma (7) to push RCB on the back foot.
 
However, Romario Shepherd (53 not out off 14 balls) unleashed an all-court attack at the end as RCB ended their innings at 213 for 5 after 20 overs.
 
In reply, CSK also got off to a good start and added 51 runs for the first wicket before Shaik Rasheed (14) lost his wicket to Krunal Pandya. Lungi Ngidi then got Sam Curran (5) caught behind, as RCB halted CSK’s early onslaught. 

Also Read

IPL 2025 key stats: Virat Kohli has 505 runs and Prasidh Krishna has 19 wickets

IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

Dewald Brevis

RCB vs CSK: Why Brewis not allowed to take DRS? Here's what the rules say

Ayush Mahtre

IPL 2025: CSK's Ayush Mhatre becomes 3rd youngest player to score IPL fifty

RCB vs CSK live streaming

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

(L-R) Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Romario Shepherd and Pat Cummins

Who scored fastest fifty in IPL? Check top 10 fastest half-century's here

 
Ayush Mhatre (94) then got CSK back in the match with a blistering innings before falling to Lungi Ngidi, who, on the very next ball, dismissed Dewald Brevis (0) to push CSK on the back foot. MS Dhoni (12) failed to take CSK over the line and lost his wicket to Yash Dayal.
 
Ravindra Jadeja (77 not out) and Shivam Dube (8 not out) tried their best at the end, but CSK eventually fell two runs short of the target and suffered their ninth loss of the season.
 
Scorecard:
 
RCB: 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Inning
213-5 (20 ov) CRR:10.65
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Jacob Bethell c D Brevis b M Pathirana 55 33 8 2 166.67
Virat Kohli c KK Ahmed b S Curran 62 33 5 5 187.88
Devdutt Padikkal c R Jadeja b M Pathirana 17 15 1 1 113.33
Rajat Patidar (C) c S Curran b M Pathirana 11 15 1 0 73.33
Jitesh Sharma (WK) c D Brevis b N Ahmad 7 8 1 0 87.5
Tim David Not out 2 3 0 0 66.67
Romario Shepherd Not out 53 14 4 6 378.57
Extras 6 (b 0, Ib 1, w 4, nb 1, p 0)
Total 213 (5 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Syed Khaleel Ahmed 3 0 65 0 1 21.67
Anshul Kamboj 3 0 25 0 0 8.33
Noor Ahmad 4 0 26 1 0 6.5
Ravindra Jadeja 3 0 26 0 0 8.67
Sam Curran 3 0 34 1 0 11.33
Matheesha Pathirana 4 0 36 3 0 9
 
CSK: 
Chennai Super Kings Inning
211-5 (20 ov) CRR:10.55
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Ayush Mhatre c K Pandya b L Ngidi 94 48 9 5 195.83
Shaik Rasheed c R Shepherd b K Pandya 14 11 1 1 127.27
Sam Curran c J Sharma b L Ngidi 5 5 1 0 100
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 77 45 8 2 171.11
Dewald Brevis lbw b L Ngidi 0 1 0 0 0
MS Dhoni (WK/C) lbw b Yash Dayal 12 8 0 1 150
Shivam Dube Not out 8 3 0 1 266.67
Extras 1 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
Total 211 (5 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Krunal Pandya 3 0 24 1 0 8
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 55 0 0 13.75
Yash Dayal 4 0 41 1 1 10.25
Lungisani Ngidi 4 0 30 3 0 7.5
Suyash Sharma 4 0 43 0 0 10.75
Romario Shepherd 1 0 18 0 0 18
 

More From This Section

Romario Shepherd

RCB vs CSK: Romario Shepherd slams fastest half century in IPL 2025

PBKS vs LSG

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 300+ sixes for a single IPL team

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2025: Why star pacer Hazlewood is not part of RCB playing 11 vs CSK?

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon