IPL 2025 MI vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 MI vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 MI vs CSK match live in India.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 7:05 PM IST



The Mumbai Indians taking on their fierce rivals, the Chennai Super Kings, in a high-stakes encounter at the Wankhede Stadium tonight as they aim to settle the score from their earlier loss in IPL 2025.  

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first in Mumbai tonight.  Both skippers after the toss:   MS Dhoni: We were looking to bowl first. The main reason is because dew has already started to set in. We are the bottom most team in the table, looking too far ahead will not help us, take one game at a time and keep pushing.  Hardik Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a very good wicket. Same wicket we played against RCB. That gives us a chance to look at the wicket, identify our plans. It has a good covering of grass and will be a good batting wicket. Just executing our plans and keep doing what's working for us. That's exciting, we have not played to our potential and gives us an opportunity every game to play to our potential. The man behind me everyone knows how exciting when he comes, CSK v MI is always exciting. Same team.

 
 
 
Mumbai Indians had a rocky beginning to their IPL 2025 journey, losing four of their first five games. However, under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, they’ve found their footing, stringing together two consecutive wins. In their most recent match, the five-time champions secured a comfortable victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. After limiting the visitors to 162/5, Mumbai chased down the target with ease, finishing the game with six wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings finally ended their five-match losing run with a much-needed win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their bowlers delivered a tight performance, restricting LSG to 166/7. In reply, a steady 57-run stand between Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni guided CSK home. The 43-year-old Dhoni played a vintage knock, smashing 26* off 11 balls and earning the Player of the Match title. With CSK still lingering near the bottom of the table, Dhoni’s leadership and form could be key to a late-season revival.
 
IPL 2025 MI vs CSK broadcast details 
IPL 2025 MI vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch MI vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The match between MI and CSK in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 20 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match start on April 20?
The match between MI and CSK on April 20 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between MI and CSK in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between MI and CSK in India?
JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website.

