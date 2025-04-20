Virat Kohli breaks David Warner's record of most fifty-plus scores in IPL

The star Indian and RCB batter Virat Kohli continues his purple patch with the bat in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as he scored yet another half-century against PBKS today in match number 37 of the season at New Chandigarh’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. Kohli, after today’s half-century, now holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL (67), surpassing David Warner's record of 66 such scores.
Shikhar Dhawan (53), Rohit Sharma (45) and KL Rahul (43) are the next three in the list.
Players with most fifty-plus scores in the IPL
Rank
Player
Inns
Runs
HS
100
50
50+
1
Virat Kohli
252
8253
113*
8
59
67
2
David Warner
184
6565
126
4
62
66
3
Shikhar Dhawan
221
6769
106*
2
51
53
4
Rohit Sharma
258
6710
109*
2
43
45
5
KL Rahul
129
4949
132*
4
39
43
6
AB de Villiers
170
5162
133*
3
40
43
7
Suresh Raina
200
5528
100*
1
39
40
8
Faf du Plessis
141
4652
96
–
38
38
9
Chris Gayle
141
4965
175*
6
31
37
10
Gautam Gambhir
152
4217
93
–
36
36
Kohli holds most 100s record
Apart from his most fifty-plus scores record, Kohli also holds the most centuries record in the IPL, with a total of 8 centuries to his name. Second-placed Jos Buttler (6 centuries) came close to equalling his record on Saturday but remained not out on 97, as Kohli continues to lead the chart.
Having already claimed the records for most fifty-plus scores and most centuries in the IPL, Kohli will now be eyeing the record for most half-centuries in the tournament this season. At the moment, Kohli has 59 half-centuries to his name—three fewer than table leader David Warner, who has 62 IPL half-centuries.