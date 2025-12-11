IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 batters who can trigger bidding war on December 16

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16 in Abu Dhabi with a total of 359 players, including 246 Indians and 113 overseas players, set to go under the hammer. The retention list for IPL 2026, announced last month, saw teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders releasing players in bunches, while several other franchises also let go of a significant number of squad members. This sets the stage for a massive bidding battle as teams look to rebuild and assemble a squad of their liking.

Just like every other IPL auction, batters are expected to be in high demand as franchises aim to strengthen their top and middle order to match the high-scoring nature modern T20 cricket has adopted in recent years.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 bowlers who can trigger bidding war on December 16 In this article, we take a look at five batters who are expected to attract heavy bidding during the IPL 2026 auction. Top batters who can trigger a bidding war during the IPL 2026 player auction Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) Base Price: Rs 2 crore Jake Fraser-McGurk enters the auction as one of the hottest young batting prospects in world cricket. Known for his explosive powerplay hitting, he boasts one of the fastest centuries in List A cricket and has translated that aggression successfully into T20 leagues. In his IPL career to date, Fraser-McGurk has played 15 matches, scoring 385 runs at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of around 199, with a highest score of 84. He also recorded four fifties, showcasing his match-changing ability at the top of the order.

Across T20 cricket overall, he has featured in 88 matches with 1,689 runs at a strike rate above 150, with multiple impactful innings in domestic leagues and franchise competitions. With franchises increasingly valuing fearless young batters who can dominate from ball one, Fraser-McGurk is expected to be among the most sought-after players in this auction. David Miller (South Africa) Base Price: Rs 2 crore David Miller brings experience, consistency and world-class finishing ability — three traits that are extremely valuable in the IPL. In his IPL career so far, Miller has played 141 matches and scored 3,077 runs at an average of about 36 and a strike rate near 139, including one century and 13 fifties, with a highest score of 101*.

Globally in T20 cricket (all leagues and internationals), Miller has surpassed 10,000 T20 runs with an average around the mid-30s and four career centuries, underlining his elite run-scoring consistency across conditions. His ability to absorb pressure and then accelerate makes him one of the most reliable T20 finishers globally. With several teams searching for experienced left-handed middle-order hitters, Miller’s finishing pedigree ensures he will trigger heavy interest on the auction table. Jamie Smith (England) Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore Jamie Smith has emerged as one of England’s most promising young batting talents, particularly in the shorter formats. A versatile stroke-maker, he can anchor an innings or switch gears quickly, making him a valuable middle-order option. In his T20 career so far, Smith has scored 130 runs in five T20 Internationals, including a 60-run innings, showing his potential at the highest level.

Smith has yet to establish a significant IPL presence, having not played enough matches to compile notable IPL stats, but his promising T2O record and recent performances in domestic and franchise cricket make him an under-the-radar but high-upside pick. Teams looking to invest in a long-term middle-order batter with a modern T20 skillset are expected to consider Smith seriously. Sarfaraz Khan (India) Base Price: Rs 50 lakh Sarfaraz Khan remains one of India’s most consistent domestic run-scorers. While his IPL opportunities have fluctuated, he has shown glimpses of brilliance during his stints with various franchises. In his IPL career to date, Sarfaraz has played around 50 matches and scored roughly 585 runs with a highest score of 67 and one half-century — numbers that belie his rich domestic pedigree and late-order finishing threat.

In domestic T20s, he has enjoyed strong returns and even hit his first T20 century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, strengthening his case as a valuable middle-order batter. Teams often value Indian middle-order batters highly due to squad balance, and Sarfaraz’s ability to play spin well and accelerate late in the innings makes him a strong candidate for a bidding surge. Tim Seifert (New Zealand) Base Price: Rs 1 crore Tim Seifert enters the auction as one of New Zealand’s most dynamic T20 wicketkeeper-batters. In his international T20 career, Seifert has played 77 matches, scoring around 1,850 runs at a strike rate above 140, with multiple half-centuries, underlining his ability to influence games with aggressive batting.