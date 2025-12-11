Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 all-rounders likely to trigger a bidding war

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 all-rounders likely to trigger a bidding war

While the focus will be on domestic talent, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be the headline act in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

The IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, promises to be an exciting event, with several promising all-rounders set to grab attention. With teams looking to strengthen their squads, the all-rounders on the list offer balance, versatility, and depth, which will surely spark a bidding frenzy. Here’s a look at the top 5 all-rounders who are likely to command big paydays in the upcoming auction.
 
1. Cameron Green: The Million-Dollar Man
 
While the focus will be on domestic talent, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be the headline act in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. With his impressive performances for Australia, Green is set to trigger a bidding war, and experts predict he could fetch somewhere between INR 25-28 crore. His ability to dominate with both bat and ball makes him one of the most sought-after all-rounders in T20 cricket.
 
 
2. Venkatesh Iyer
 
Venkatesh Iyer has proven to be a valuable asset in the IPL, with his ability to contribute both with the bat and the ball. Released by KKR ahead of the auction, Iyer, who was bought for a massive INR 23.75 crore in the previous mega-auction, is expected to draw significant interest once again. With his capability to bat in the top and middle order and provide right-arm medium pace, he offers excellent flexibility. Iyer has amassed 1,468 runs in 62 matches at an impressive strike rate and taken three wickets. His ability to captain will also be a huge plus for any team that secures him. Expect a bidding war for Iyer, especially considering his all-round value and leadership potential. 

3.  Wanindu Hasaranga
 
Hasaranga picked up 11 wickets in as many games for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season. With limited chances to contribute with the bat, only five outings throughout IPL 2025, his overall impact didn’t fully reflect his skillset. Given his strong form for Sri Lanka in T20Is recently, the leg-spinner is expected to attract significant interest and could trigger a competitive bidding battle at the IPL 2026 Auction.
 
4. Liam Livingstone
 
Liam Livingstone played a role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign last season, even though his personal form wasn’t the most memorable. The English all-rounder delivered a valuable 25 off 15 balls in the final against Punjab Kings, helping RCB clinch the trophy. Despite that crucial knock, the franchise has opted to release him ahead of the next season, placing him back into the auction mix.
 
5.Rachin Ravindra
 
New Zealand all-rounder of Indian origin, Rachin Ravindra, made a strong impression during his debut season with Chennai Super Kings in 2024, scoring 222 runs at a strike rate above 160. However, IPL 2025 saw a dip in his output, with 191 runs at a reduced strike rate of 128. CSK also refrained from using his left-arm spin throughout the season.
With his all-round potential, age on his side, and proven comfort in Indian conditions, Ravindra’s return to the auction pool makes him a likely candidate to draw interest from multiple teams at the IPL 2026 Auction.
 
The IPL 2026 auction will undoubtedly see intense competition for these players, as franchises look to strengthen their squads with dynamic all-rounders capable of turning games on their own. Whether it’s providing breakthroughs with the ball or accelerating with the bat, these players are expected to make their mark in the upcoming season.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

