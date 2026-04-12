IPL 2026: BCCI to take action against RR manager over protocol breach

Rajasthan Royals’ long-serving team manager Romi Bhinder has come under the scanner after being spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. The incident, which surfaced on social media, has since been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), prompting a potential disciplinary review.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups According to a media report from PTI, Bhinder’s action amounts to a violation of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, which strictly prohibits the use of mobile phones in the dugout during a match. While phones are permitted in the dressing room, their usage in the dugout is considered a breach under anti-corruption guidelines.

BCCI confirms breach, action likely

A BCCI official acknowledged that Bhinder had violated the protocol, noting that such rules are in place to prevent any form of external influence during matches. It is understood that the matter will now be examined by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), which will submit its findings before any final decision is taken.

Officials indicated that while the breach may have been unintentional, it still warrants action. The severity of the penalty — ranging from a warning to a possible suspension — will depend on the match referee’s report and the ACU’s assessment.

Dugout rules under focus

The dugout is treated as a restricted and high-security zone in IPL matches, with strict monitoring to ensure compliance with anti-corruption measures. Bhinder, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception, is expected to have been aware of these regulations.

The situation has drawn additional attention after Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi referred to Bhinder as his “local guardian” during the post-match presentation, placing further spotlight on the manager’s presence and role.

Possible penalties under consideration

With the ACU set to investigate the matter, Bhinder could face a fine or a temporary suspension from the PMOA. Such a suspension would restrict his access to both the dugout and dressing room during matches.