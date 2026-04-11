IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, SRH, DC, CSK rankings; top batters and bowlers
RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently leading the Orange Cap leaderboard, while RR's Ravi Bishnoi still holds the lead in the Purple Cap leaderboard
RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently leading the Orange Cap leaderboard, while RR's Ravi Bishnoi still holds the lead in the Purple Cap leaderboard
|Rank
|Team
|Matches (M)
|Wins (W)
|Losses (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points (P)
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2.055
|2
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0.637
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.231
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.811
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.359
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.275
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.27
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.715
|9
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|-1.315
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.517
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|100s
|50s
|V Sooryavanshi
|RR
|4
|4
|200
|78
|0
|2
|YBK Jaiswal
|RR
|4
|4
|183
|77*
|0
|2
|DC Jurel
|RR
|4
|4
|176
|81*
|0
|2
|Sameer Rizvi
|DC
|3
|3
|160
|90
|0
|2
|A Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|4
|4
|155
|52
|0
|2
|H Klaasen
|SRH
|4
|4
|155
|62
|0
|2
|RM Patidar
|RCB
|3
|3
|142
|63
|0
|1
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|4
|4
|129
|74
|0
|1
|V Kohli
|RCB
|3
|3
|129
|69*
|0
|1
|D Padikkal
|RCB
|3
|3
|125
|61
|0
|2
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|BBI
|Average
|4W
|5W
|Ravi Bishnoi
|RR
|4
|4
|9
|4/41
|12.66
|1
|0
|M Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|3
|3
|6
|3/29
|20.66
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|3
|3
|5
|3/17
|17
|0
|0
|L Ngidi
|DC
|3
|3
|5
|3/27
|17
|0
|0
|JC Archer
|RR
|4
|4
|5
|2/19
|21.4
|0
|0
|N Burger
|RR
|4
|4
|5
|2/21
|21.6
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|3
|3
|5
|2/20
|20.2
|0
|0
|JA Duffy
|RCB
|2
|2
|5
|3/22
|16
|0
|0
|V Vyshak
|PBKS
|4
|3
|5
|3/34
|19.6
|0
|0
|VG Arora
|KKR
|4
|3
|5
|2/38
|27.4
|0
|0
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 5:33 PM IST