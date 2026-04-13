IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

It will be a battle of pride in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday, April 14, when five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 22 of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams are at the bottom of the table, with CSK sitting in the number 9 spot with just one win, while KKR are at the bottom of the points table, still searching for their first win of the season.

Despite winning their last match, CSK will have some pressure going into the game in search of their second consecutive win. The last time CSK won two back-to-back games in IPL was two years ago on April 14 when they beat KKR and MI in IPL 2024.

The five-time champions looked perfectly settled in their last game. However, the form of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and spinners will still be a point of concern for them. On the other hand, KKR are still struggling with their bowling combination; on top of that, only skipper Rahane and youngster Raghuvanshi have been able to deliver with the bat.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: MI sweat over Rohit Sharma's fitness after hamstring injury While both teams are almost at the same level at the moment, home side CSK will be the favourite walking into the game.

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 32

CSK won: 20

KKR won: 11

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2026 match on April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, CSK vs KKR telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 14 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in match 22 of IPL 2026 on April 14 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs KKR take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on April 14.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match in India?