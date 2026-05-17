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Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and RCB here

A win against Punjab Kings tonight would officially confirm Bengaluru's qualification for the playoffs.

RCB and PBKS playoffs scenario
RCB and PBKS playoffs scenario
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
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Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing off in a high-pressure IPL 2026 encounter at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today with major playoff implications riding on the result. While RCB are one victory away from officially sealing their playoff spot, Punjab Kings are fighting to keep their season alive after slipping into a worrying five-match losing streak.
 
RCB Playoffs qualification Scenario
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sit at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches. A win against Punjab Kings tonight would officially confirm their qualification for the playoffs.
 
RCB are also firmly in contention for a top-two finish, which would give them an extra opportunity in the playoffs. If Bengaluru win both of their remaining league games, they are guaranteed to finish in the top two.
 
However, consecutive defeats in their final two matches could complicate matters. In that scenario, RCB may have to depend on net run-rate and results involving other teams in the race. 
 
PBKS Playoffs qualification Scenario
 
Punjab Kings enter today’s clash under immense pressure after suffering five straight defeats despite an unbeaten start to the season.
 
PBKS currently have 13 points from 12 matches and realistically need victories in both of their remaining fixtures to avoid depending on other teams. Winning both games would take Punjab to 17 points, which should be enough to secure a playoff berth comfortably.
 
A defeat tonight, however, would leave Punjab in a difficult position, requiring favourable results elsewhere while also relying heavily on net run-rate calculations.
 
With RCB aiming to officially secure qualification and PBKS desperately trying to stay alive, tonight’s contest could significantly shape the IPL 2026 playoff race.  IPL 2026 points table 
IPL 2026 points table
Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 RCB 12 8 4 0 16 1.053
2 GT 13 8 5 0 16 0.4
3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.331
4 PBKS 12 6 5 1 13 0.355
5 RR 11 6 5 0 12 0.082
6 CSK 12 6 6 0 12 0.027
7 KKR 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038
8 DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993
9 MI (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10 LSG (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangalorePunjab Kings

First Published: May 17 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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