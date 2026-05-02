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IPL 2026: GT vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

PBKS and GT started their IPL 2026 campaign against each other, where PBKS beat GT by 3 wickets

GT vs PBKS playing 11
GT vs PBKS playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 11:32 PM IST
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It will be a crucial game for Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) when the two sides take on each other in match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, May 3 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
PBKS are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 13 points, and a win vs GT will almost confirm their top-four finish. On the other hand, GT will be hoping to improve their playoff chances by winning their sixth game of the season.
 
In terms of team combination, GT are unlikely to tinker with their playing 11 unless it is a forced change, as they are coming off a two-match winning streak. Their top order is performing brilliantly, and the bowlers are making things tough for opposition batters. However, the form of their middle order will still be a concern for them.
 
Meanwhile, PBKS, despite suffering their first loss of the season in the last game, are also unlikely to make many changes to their squad, given they are table-toppers with the same side. For the Shreyas Iyer-led side, the inconsistency of the bowlers will be an issue, as while they have chased down big 200-plus totals this season, they have also been consistently under pressure while defending.
 
The two sides started their IPL 2026 campaign against each other, where PBKS beat GT by 3 wickets. But will the Chandigarh-based side complete their double over the 2022 champions, or will GT level the record? Only time will tell. 

IPL 2026: GT vs PBKS playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
 
Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Xavier Bartlett

GT vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL

  • Total matches played: 7
  • GT won: 3
  • PBKS won: 4
  • No result: 0

Squads of both teams

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026 match on May 3: GT vs PBKS live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 3 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?
 
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will clash in match 46 of IPL 2026 on May 3 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue of the GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?
 
Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
 
When will the live toss for the GT vs PBKS take place?
 
The live toss for the GT vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 3.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match?
 
The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match in India?
 
The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs PBKS match. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansPunjab KingsCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 02 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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