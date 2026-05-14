IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in the reverse fixture of IPL 2026 on May 15 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just three wins from 11 matches. Having already suffered a defeat against CSK earlier in the season at Chepauk, they will be eager to settle the score at home. With their playoff hopes effectively over, LSG will now be playing for pride and will look to end their campaign on a positive note with a strong performance.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, sit fifth on the table with six wins from 11 games. After a slow start to their IPL 2026 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side have regained momentum and are firmly in the playoff hunt, making this clash crucial for their qualification push. IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK playing 11 Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav Impact Player: Avesh Khan Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry/Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Prashant Veer ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios of eight teams in contention Prashant Veer LSG vs CSK head-to-head in IPL Matches Played - 7 Won by LSG - 3 Won by CSK - 3 Tie/NR - 1 Squads of both teams LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dewald Brevis

CSK squad for IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel IPL 2026 match on May 15: LSG vs CSK live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 15 in IPL 2026? Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will clash in Match 58 of IPL 2026 on May 15.

What is the venue of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 match? The Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. When will the live toss for LSG vs CSK take place? The live toss for the LSG vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match? The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.