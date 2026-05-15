IPL 2026: MI's Pollard fined for using abusive language for fourth umpire

Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard has been fined 15 percent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct by using abusive language for the fourth umpire.

The incident took place during MI's match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday night, in which the former emerged winners by six wickets in a last-ball thriller in the hill town.

"Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL said in a press release issued on Friday morning.