IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match No. 24 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The five-time champions have had a tough start to the season and are currently placed ninth on the points table, with just one win from their first four matches. With the likes of Rohit Sharma set to miss out the game with a hamstring injury he suffered during the RCB game, the opening duties will likely be given to Quinton de Kock on the night. MI opened their campaign on a winning note against Kolkata Knight Riders, but their form dipped soon after, as they went on to lose three consecutive games against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With results not going their way, MI will be desperate to turn things around and secure a much-needed victory at home.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have enjoyed a strong and confident start to IPL 2026. They are sitting second on the points table with three wins from four matches. PBKS have impressed with their consistent performances, especially in run chases, which has been a major strength this season. Backed by momentum, they will aim to continue their winning run and stay firmly in the top half of the standings. IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS playing 11 Mumbai Indians playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Raj Bawa Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Impact Player: Priyansh Arya MI vs PBKS head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 34 MI won: 17 PBKS won: 17 ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming No result: 0 Squads of both teams MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Harnoor Singh, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash IPL 2026 match on April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live toss, MI vs PBKS telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on April 16 (Thursday) in IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will clash in match 21 of IPL 2026 on April 16 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 match? Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. When will the live toss for the MI vs PBKS take place? The live toss for the MI vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on April 16. Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match? The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.