IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

After suffering a close loss in last edition’s final, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to kickstart their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign on a high when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 4 of the season at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, March 31.

While PBKS failed to lift their maiden title after losing the IPL 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 2022 champions GT were knocked out in the Eliminator match by Mumbai Indians (MI).

In terms of team combination, PBKS have retained almost their full squad from last season ahead of the player auction last December. They will have the dynamic opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh at the top, both coming fresh off a successful domestic season.

In the middle order, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis will have the responsibility of stabilising the innings. In bowling, Marco Jansen will lead the pace attack, while IPL’s most successful bowler Yuzvendra Chahal will be in charge of the spin attack. All in all, PBKS look like one of the most settled sides in the tournament.

On the other hand, GT will also have a strong batting core consisting of skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top, with Jos Buttler coming in at number three. In bowling, they will have Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada, who are all in good form. While GT’s spinners are a little out of form, they will still be able to present a neck-and-neck challenge to PBKS in their campaign opener.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Praveen Dubey / Musheer Khan

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips / Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia / Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Shahrukh Khan / Ishant Sharma / Ashok Sharma

PBKS vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

PBKS won: 3

GT won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad

GT squad for IPL 2026: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Prithvi Raj Yarra

IPL 2026 match on March 31: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans live toss, PBKS vs GT telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 31 (Tuesday) in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will clash in Match 4 of IPL 2026 on March 31 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match?

Mullanpur’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs GT take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs GT cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 31.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 match in India?