IPL 2026 points table: RCB, PBKS, MI, CSK position; top batters and bowlers
DC's Sameer Rizvi is currently leading the orange cap leaderboard, while RR's Ravi Bishnoi holds the lead in the purple cap leaderboard
DC's Sameer Rizvi is currently leading the orange cap leaderboard, while RR's Ravi Bishnoi holds the lead in the purple cap leaderboard
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.501
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.233
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.170
|4
|Punjab Kings
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.637
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+0.275
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.206
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.542
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.424
|9
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.964
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.517
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|100s
|50s
|Sameer Rizvi
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|160
|90
|0
|2
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|3
|145
|62
|0
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|2
|113
|78
|0
|1
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|2
|111
|61
|0
|2
|Cooper Connolly
|Punjab Kings
|2
|2
|108
|72*
|0
|1
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|103
|52
|0
|2
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|3
|99
|50
|0
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|2
|97
|69*
|0
|1
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|3
|96
|56
|0
|1
|Ishan Kishan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|3
|95
|80
|0
|1
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|4W
|5W
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|5
|4/41
|1
|0
|V Vyshak
|Punjab Kings
|2
|2
|5
|3/34
|0
|0
|Josh Duffy
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|2
|5
|3/22
|0
|0
|Anshul Kamboj
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|3
|5
|2/27
|0
|0
|T Natarajan
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|4
|3/29
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|2
|4
|2/20
|0
|0
|Harsh Dubey
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|3
|4
|2/18
|0
|0
|Lungi Ngidi
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|4
|3/27
|0
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|2
|4
|3/41
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|2
|4
|3/29
|0
|0
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST