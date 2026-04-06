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IPL 2026 points table: RCB, PBKS, MI, CSK position; top batters and bowlers

DC's Sameer Rizvi is currently leading the orange cap leaderboard, while RR's Ravi Bishnoi holds the lead in the purple cap leaderboard

IPL 2026 points table
IPL 2026 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 group stage matches are up and running with full intensity as all ten teams are looking to get an early lead in the race to the playoffs.
 
In match 12 of the season today, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR are looking to win their first match of the season, while PBKS will have the chance to get to the top of the points table if they secure a win over three-time champions today.  IPL 2026 Match 12, KKR vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Currently, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are at the top of the points table with four points in two matches and a healthy net run rate of +2.501. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the other three teams in the top four at number two, three and four spots, respectively, all with four points from two matches each, but are only separated in position due to net run rate.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with two points from three matches, are at the number five spot with a net run rate of +0.637. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants are the next two with two points from two games.
 
Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the bottom three teams at the moment, with all three teams still searching for their first points this season.

IPL 2026 points table:

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 +2.501
2 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 0 4 +2.233
3 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 +1.170
4 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 0 4 +0.637
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275
6 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 2 -0.206
7 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542
8 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424
9 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 0 2 0 0 -1.964
10 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

IPL 2026 orange cap leaderboard

In the top scorers’ race of the season, DC’s Sameer Rizvi is currently in the lead with 160 runs in two matches. He is followed by SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen (145 runs) and MI’s Rohit Sharma (113 runs) in second and third spots.
 
RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal (111 runs) and PBKS’ Cooper Connolly (108 runs) are the other two batters in the top five.

IPL 2026 top run scorers:

Player Team Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s
Sameer Rizvi Delhi Capitals 2 2 160 90 0 2
Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 145 62 0 2
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 2 2 113 78 0 1
Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 111 61 0 2
Cooper Connolly Punjab Kings 2 2 108 72* 0 1
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 103 52 0 2
Sarfaraz Khan Chennai Super Kings 3 3 99 50 0 1
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 97 69* 0 1
Nitish Kumar Reddy Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 96 56 0 1
Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 95 80 0 1

IPL 2026 purple cap leaderboard

In the top wicket-takers’ race of the season, RR’s Ravi Bishnoi is leading the chart with five wickets in two games at an impressive average of 11.40. PBKS’ Vijaykumar Vyshak, RCB’s Jacob Duffy and CSK’s Anshul Kamboj are the next three in the list, also with five wickets each, but are separated on the basis of bowling average.

IPL 2026 top wicket takers:

Player Team Matches Innings Wickets Best Bowling 4W 5W
Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 2 2 5 4/41 1 0
V Vyshak Punjab Kings 2 2 5 3/34 0 0
Josh Duffy Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 5 3/22 0 0
Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings 3 3 5 2/27 0 0
T Natarajan Delhi Capitals 2 2 4 3/29 0 0
Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 2 2 4 2/20 0 0
Harsh Dubey Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 3 4 2/18 0 0
Lungi Ngidi Delhi Capitals 2 2 4 3/27 0 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 4 3/41 0 0
Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 2 2 4 3/29 0 0
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansKolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsCricket News

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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