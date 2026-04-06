IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin says work ethic key to CSK's upward climb

Bogged down by a third successive loss this IPL season, Chennai Super Kings team management must work on keeping a "hurting" dressing room in good spirits to arrest the slide, Indian spin legend R Ashwin has said.

CSK suffered a crushing 43-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday to remain at the bottom of the points table with three straight reverses. Speaking on JioHotstar, Ashwin and former South African captain Faf du Plessis analysed CSK's problems.

"I am sure the dressing room atmosphere is going to be hurting. I am not too sure how hard the words can be, but honestly, with such a young side, there is only one way you can go and that is upwards.

"The way to go upwards is to get a really good work ethic going and a good team atmosphere. I am sure it is going to be extremely deflating inside that Chennai dressing room after this thumping defeat to RCB," Ashwin said. The former India spinner said it is not fair to expect accountability from the inexperienced players. "It is very tough to put CSK's defeat against RCB into words. The RCB-CSK contest is supposed to be one of the most celebrated clashes in the IPL. "There are some issues in the squad, but there are a lot of inexperienced players in that line-up. We cannot really ask them for accountability. They are at an age where they need to go out and enjoy their cricket. You cannot push them into the legacy chase that is expected from a franchise of CSK's calibre." Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, CSK ran into a rampaging Tim David, who hammered a 25-ball 70 to power RCB to an imposing 250/3.

Du Plessis backed India's T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson to come good after failing to fire in the first three matches. "If you take a close look at the CSK batting line-up, you would say the quality is there. So, you back the quality. You back Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain. He has proven it over and over again. Sanju Samson is a class player, who proved his doubters wrong in the T20 World Cup. "And then you have a mighty talented youngster in Ayush Mhatre, who has been exceptional so far in his short IPL career. So, you have the talent in the top three. It is just a matter of letting them put it together.

"There is no way that Sanju Samson scores runs for fun in the T20 World Cup but ends up failing multiple times in the IPL. He is too good a player to fail multiple times. You just have to back him and give him time," Du Plessis said. Asked how the consecutive defeats will test Ruturaj Gaikwad as a leader, the South African said this tough phase will help him evolve in captaincy. "It is not easy as a young captain to suffer back-to-back defeats. Not performing yourself makes things even more difficult as a player. What he will experience right now is the weight of pressure.