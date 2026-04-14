IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will be looking to get back to the top of the points table when they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday, April 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB, except for the one game against RR, have so far been spot on in their title defence. Their opening pair of Salt and Kohli are delivering consistently, followed by Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar. In bowling, their spinners and pacers are both delivering, making them strong contenders this season.

ALSO READ: Will Blessing Muzarabani's PSL ban affect his finances in the long run? On the other hand, LSG have been brilliant with their bowling, but they are the only team who are yet to cross the 200-run mark this season. The inconsistency of their top order has been a point of concern for them, something they would want to improve in their game against RCB.

IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Impact players: Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact players: M Siddharth, George Linde, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke

RCB vs LSG head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

RCB won: 4

LSG won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Chaudhary

IPL 2026 match on April 15: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants live toss, RCB vs LSG telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 15 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in match 21 of IPL 2026 on April 15 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs LSG take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs LSG cricket match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on April 15.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match in India?