Will Blessing Muzarabani's PSL ban affect his finances in the long run?

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after withdrawing from the 2026 season despite agreeing to contractual terms.

The development comes weeks after the pacer pulled out of the PSL to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement bowler.

IPL 2026 Match 22, CSK vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The ban will keep him out of the PSL until the end of the 2028 season. But, while Muzarabani’s IPL contract is almost double his salary in PSL, he is likely to suffer financial loss in the coming years due to the ban.

Muzarabani’s contract worth in 2026: IPL vs PSL

Blessing Muzarabani had initially secured a deal with Islamabad United in the PSL as a replacement for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, who was signed for PKR 11 million (approximately ₹1.1 crore). It is understood that Muzarabani was likely to be offered a similar contract, which converts to roughly ₹36.44 lakh in Indian currency.

However, the Zimbabwe pacer opted to withdraw from the PSL and instead joined Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026 at his base price of ₹75 lakh. The IPL deal represents a significant financial jump—more than double what he was expected to earn in the PSL.

Muzarabani’s run in the IPL so far

Muzarabani was signed by KKR after his brilliant run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. However, despite big expectations, Muzarabani has so far only featured in two matches in the season.

In the two matches, he took four wickets at an economy rate of 10.71 before finally being dropped from the playing 11. Now, with Sri Lankan pacer Matheesa Pathirana set to make his return in the coming days, Muzarabani is unlikely to get a place in the playing 11 anytime soon.

Muzarabani’s earnings from PSL

The Zimbabwe pacer, before his withdrawal from PSL in 2026, has played three seasons in Pakistan’s franchise cricket tournament. In 2021 and 2022, he was signed by Multan Sultans and earned Rs 20.8 lakh per season.

He was not part of PSL 2023. In 2024, he was signed by Karachi Kings for ₹20.8 lakh, taking his total earnings from PSL to ₹62.4 lakh.

How will PSL ban impact Muzarabani’s finances?

While multiple injuries and player bans forced KKR to sign Muzarabani in 2026, it is highly unlikely he will be retained by the franchise in the coming season if he fails to perform in the rest of the season.

In such a case, despite his IPL earnings in 2026 exceeding his lifetime salary in PSL, he is likely to remain without any contract in these two franchises in the coming years.

PSL has been home to many international stars after leaving IPL or players who went unsold in IPL auctions. This will mean that if the KKR pacer fails to retain his place in the Indian league, he will be missing out on a chunk of money in the coming years, leaving him relying on Zimbabwe’s central contract and other franchise league contracts, but definitely with a lower pay grade.

However, if he manages to secure an IPL contract for at least one more season, he is unlikely to face any long-term burden despite the ban.

Why PCB banned Muzarabani

The PCB, while announcing the ban on the Zimbabwe pacer, maintained that Muzarabani had agreed with Islamabad United before reversing his decision. The board stated that despite a clear offer and his acceptance of key terms, the player chose to disregard those obligations in favour of another league commitment. This, according to the PCB, warranted disciplinary action under its regulations.

From Islamabad deal to IPL switch

Muzarabani was initially unsold at the PSL 2026 auction but later secured a deal with Islamabad United as a direct signing. However, he subsequently withdrew from the contract and signed with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL as a replacement for Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR had earlier released Mustafizur following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which paved the way for Muzarabani’s inclusion in the squad.

How will the ban impact other players?

Muzarabani’s PSL ban will not only impact him but is also likely to impact other players, as over the years many players have ditched PSL after being offered contracts in IPL. Even in 2026, apart from Muzarabani, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka and Australian pacer Spencer Johnson ditched PSL for IPL.