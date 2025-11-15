Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retention: Punjab Kings' retained, released players; full list

One of the more surprising decisions is the retention of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

PBKS list of retained players
After months of anticipation, the IPL 2026 retention and release list has finally been revealed, and Punjab Kings have made their moves. Following a near-miss in IPL 2025, where they came agonisingly close to securing their maiden IPL title, the franchise has decided to stick with most of their core squad but has made some key changes to fine-tune their roster.
 
Key Retentions and Releases
 
Punjab Kings had one of the most well-balanced squads in IPL 2025, and they have kept most of their star players for the upcoming season. However, the team has made the tough decision to part ways with Glenn Maxwell, whose performances were below expectations last year. Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie has also been released, which might raise some eyebrows given his potential. 
 
One of the more surprising decisions is the retention of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson. Despite not being a regular starter, Ferguson’s raw pace and ability to bowl in pressure situations have earned him another chance. Alongside Ferguson, several overseas players have been retained, including Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen, who played vital roles in IPL 2025.
 
Praveen Dubey and Josh Inglis, who didn’t quite make an impact last season, have been let go as part of the franchise’s squad overhaul. 
Players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr)
Shreyas Iyer BAT 2 26.75
Arshdeep Singh BOWL 2 18
Yuzvendra Chahal BOWL 2 18
Marcus Stoinis AR 2 11
Marco Jansen AR 1.25 7
Shashank Singh AR - 5.5
Nehal Wadhera BAT 0.3 4.2
Prabhsimran Singh BAT - 4
Priyansh Arya AR 0.3 3.8
Azmatullah Omarzai AR 1.5 2.4
Lockie Ferguson BOWL 2 2
Vijaykumar Vyshak BOWL 0.3 1.8
Yash Thakur BOWL 0.4 1.6
Harpreet Brar AR 0.3 1.5
Vishnu Vinod BAT 0.3 0.95
Xavier Bartlett BOWL 0.75 0.8
Suryansh Shedge AR 0.3 0.3
Pyla Avinash BAT 0.3 0.3
Musheer Khan AR 0.3 0.3
Harnoor Singh BAT 0.3 0.3
 
A Strong Core for IPL 2026
 
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings finished on top of the IPL 2025 points table, winning 10 of their 17 matches, and showcased their ability to perform under pressure. Despite the heartbreak of falling just six runs short in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise has shown remarkable consistency, and their 2025 season highlighted their improved team dynamic. 
 
With homegrown talents like Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Arshdeep Singh alongside experienced internationals like Jansen, Stoinis, and the powerful top order led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS is poised to make another strong bid for the title in IPL 2026.
 
Looking Ahead to IPL 2026
 
Punjab Kings’ management will be hoping that the changes made will help them finally go all the way and clinch their first IPL title. After the heartbreak of 2025, the squad's strong mix of youth and experience gives them a solid foundation to mount a fresh challenge in the upcoming season. With a mix of established stars and emerging talent, PBKS will aim to build on their recent success and take another shot at the coveted trophy.   
Players released by PBKS
Player name IPL 2026 team IPL 2025 team Current Salary Previous salary
Glenn Maxwell TBD PBKS TBD Rs 4.2 crore
Josh Inglis TBD PBKS TBD Rs 2.6 crore
Aaron Hardie TBD PBKS TBD Rs 1.25 crore
Kuldeep Sen TBD PBKS TBD Rs 80 lakh
Praveen Dubey TBD PBKS TBD Rs 30 lakh
 
 

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

