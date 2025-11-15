IPL 2026 Retention: Punjab Kings' retained, released players; full list

After months of anticipation, the IPL 2026 retention and release list has finally been revealed, and Punjab Kings have made their moves. Following a near-miss in IPL 2025, where they came agonisingly close to securing their maiden IPL title, the franchise has decided to stick with most of their core squad but has made some key changes to fine-tune their roster.

Key Retentions and Releases

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary Punjab Kings had one of the most well-balanced squads in IPL 2025, and they have kept most of their star players for the upcoming season. However, the team has made the tough decision to part ways with Glenn Maxwell, whose performances were below expectations last year. Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie has also been released, which might raise some eyebrows given his potential.

One of the more surprising decisions is the retention of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson. Despite not being a regular starter, Ferguson’s raw pace and ability to bowl in pressure situations have earned him another chance. Alongside Ferguson, several overseas players have been retained, including Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen, who played vital roles in IPL 2025. Players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026 auction Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr) Shreyas Iyer BAT 2 26.75 Arshdeep Singh BOWL 2 18 Yuzvendra Chahal BOWL 2 18 Marcus Stoinis AR 2 11 Marco Jansen AR 1.25 7 Shashank Singh AR - 5.5 Nehal Wadhera BAT 0.3 4.2 Prabhsimran Singh BAT - 4 Priyansh Arya AR 0.3 3.8 Azmatullah Omarzai AR 1.5 2.4 Lockie Ferguson BOWL 2 2 Vijaykumar Vyshak BOWL 0.3 1.8 Yash Thakur BOWL 0.4 1.6 Harpreet Brar AR 0.3 1.5 Vishnu Vinod BAT 0.3 0.95 Xavier Bartlett BOWL 0.75 0.8 Suryansh Shedge AR 0.3 0.3 Pyla Avinash BAT 0.3 0.3 Musheer Khan AR 0.3 0.3 Harnoor Singh BAT 0.3 0.3 Praveen Dubey and Josh Inglis, who didn’t quite make an impact last season, have been let go as part of the franchise’s squad overhaul.

A Strong Core for IPL 2026 ALSO READ: IPL 2026 retention: RCB's full list of retained players and players' salary Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings finished on top of the IPL 2025 points table, winning 10 of their 17 matches, and showcased their ability to perform under pressure. Despite the heartbreak of falling just six runs short in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise has shown remarkable consistency, and their 2025 season highlighted their improved team dynamic. With homegrown talents like Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Arshdeep Singh alongside experienced internationals like Jansen, Stoinis, and the powerful top order led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS is poised to make another strong bid for the title in IPL 2026.