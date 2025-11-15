Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Pathirana's release follows two injury-affected seasons and a notable dip in form.

CSK full list of retained and released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction
CSK full list of retained and released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction. (In green - released players)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released the highest number of players among all franchises — a total of 11 — as they prepare for a major squad reset ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
 
The exits include four overseas names: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Sam Curran, with Curran moving to Rajasthan Royals as part of a high-profile trade. Pathirana’s release follows two injury-affected seasons and a notable dip in form.
 
CSK have also moved on from several middle-order options who struggled to impress in IPL 2025. Andre Siddarth, who did not get a game last season, joins Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed and Vijay Shankar on the release list.
 
As expected, Dewald Brevis has been retained, while Gurjapneet Singh also stays in the squad after missing most of last season through injury, which eventually forced CSK into a high-value replacement signing.
 
With significant churn and several big departures, CSK will head into the auction with a strong purse of ₹43.4 crore, giving them ample room to rebuild their squad for the new season.  (More to follow)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026: Samson joins CSK, Jadeja moves to RR in a blockbuster trade move

IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR trade leg-spinner Markande to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026 Retentions: Mumbai Indians trade Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow

Mumbai Indians sign Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach for IPL 2026

Topics :IPL NewsCricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story