IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released the highest number of players among all franchises — a total of 11 — as they prepare for a major squad reset ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The exits include four overseas names: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Sam Curran, with Curran moving to Rajasthan Royals as part of a high-profile trade. Pathirana’s release follows two injury-affected seasons and a notable dip in form.

CSK have also moved on from several middle-order options who struggled to impress in IPL 2025. Andre Siddarth, who did not get a game last season, joins Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed and Vijay Shankar on the release list.