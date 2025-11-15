IPL 2026 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Following the official submission deadline of November 15, all 10 franchises confirmed their final squads with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Key Overseas Releases

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list Among overseas players, LSG have parted ways with David Miller and West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. These moves mark the franchise’s strategic adjustments as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Changes in the Pace Department

Lucknow Super Giants retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr) Rishabh Pant BAT 2 27 Nicholas Pooran BAT - 21 Mayank Yadav BOWL - 11 Avesh Khan BOWL 2 9.75 Abdul Samad AR 0.3 4.2 Ayush Badoni AR - 4 Mohsin Khan BOWL - 4 Mitchell Marsh AR 2 3.4 Shahbaz Ahmed AR 1 2.4 Aiden Markram BAT 2 2 Manimaran Siddharth BOWL 0.3 0.75 Matthew Breetzke BAT 0.75 0.75 Digvesh Rathi BOWL 0.3 0.3 Arshin Kulkarni AR 0.3 0.3 Prince Yadav BOWL 0.3 0.3 Akash Singh BOWL 0.3 0.3 Himmat Singh BAT 0.3 0.3 In the Indian pace ranks, Akash Deep, who was acquired for INR 8.25 crore, has been released. The franchise has instead shown continued trust in Mayank Yadav, investing in his potential despite the injuries he has battled in recent seasons. Both the team and the player will hope for a much stronger campaign in IPL 2026.