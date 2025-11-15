Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

IPL 2026 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

Among overseas players, LSG have parted ways with David Miller and West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. These moves mark the franchise's strategic adjustments as they prepare for the upcoming season

LSG list of retained players
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Following the official submission deadline of November 15, all 10 franchises confirmed their final squads with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
 
Key Overseas Releases
 
Among overseas players, LSG have parted ways with David Miller and West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. These moves mark the franchise’s strategic adjustments as they prepare for the upcoming season. 
 
Changes in the Pace Department
 
In the Indian pace ranks, Akash Deep, who was acquired for INR 8.25 crore, has been released. The franchise has instead shown continued trust in Mayank Yadav, investing in his potential despite the injuries he has battled in recent seasons. Both the team and the player will hope for a much stronger campaign in IPL 2026. 
Lucknow Super Giants retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Rishabh Pant BAT 2 27
Nicholas Pooran BAT - 21
Mayank Yadav BOWL - 11
Avesh Khan BOWL 2 9.75
Abdul Samad AR 0.3 4.2
Ayush Badoni AR - 4
Mohsin Khan BOWL - 4
Mitchell Marsh AR 2 3.4
Shahbaz Ahmed AR 1 2.4
Aiden Markram BAT 2 2
Manimaran Siddharth BOWL 0.3 0.75
Matthew Breetzke BAT 0.75 0.75
Digvesh Rathi BOWL 0.3 0.3
Arshin Kulkarni AR 0.3 0.3
Prince Yadav BOWL 0.3 0.3
Akash Singh BOWL 0.3 0.3
Himmat Singh BAT 0.3 0.3
 
Auction Readiness
 
With the retention decisions now finalised, LSG enters the IPL 2026 auction with a salary cap of INR 22.95 crore. These moves reflect their focus on balancing overseas talent and nurturing promising domestic players, aiming to build a competitive and well-rounded squad for the new season. 
LSG list of released players: 
LSG released players
Player name IPL 2026 team IPL 2025 team Current Salary Previous salary
Ravi Bishnoi TBD LSG TBD Rs 11 crore
Akash Deep TBD LSG TBD Rs 8 crore
David Miller TBD LSG TBD Rs 7.5 crore
Shamar Joseph TBD LSG TBD Rs 75 lakh
Yuvraj Chaudhary TBD LSG TBD Rs 30 lakh
Rajvardhan Hangargekar TBD LSG TBD Rs 30 lakh
Aryan Juyal TBD LSG TBD Rs 30 lakh
 

Topics :Lucknow Super GiantsIndian Premier League

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

