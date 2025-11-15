IPL 2026 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the retention phase well-prepared, having already plugged key gaps in their squad before the deadline. One of their biggest concerns last season was the lack of a reliable finisher, which forced Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir to shoulder an excessive workload. MI moved swiftly to fix that, securing Sherfane Rutherford and Shardul Thakur through trades, significantly boosting their lower-order firepower. Additionally, Mayank Markande returned as a handy spin option. All three additions came at a combined cost of just ₹4.70 crore, highlighting MI’s smart pre-deadline business.

Key Retentions: MI Stick to Their Trusted Core

Mumbai Indians retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr) Jasprit Bumrah BOWL - 18 Hardik Pandya AR - 16.35 Suryakumar Yadav BAT - 16.35 Rohit Sharma BAT - 16.3 Trent Boult BOWL 2 12.5 Deepak Chahar BOWL 2 9.25 Tilak Varma AR - 8 Naman Dhir AR 0.3 5.25 Will Jacks AR 2 5.25 AM Ghazanfar BOWL 0.75 4.8 Mitchell Santner AR 2 2 Ryan Rickelton BAT 1 1 Robin Minz BAT 0.3 0.65 Raj Bawa AR 0.3 0.3 Ashwani Kumar BOWL 0.3 0.3 When it came to formal retentions, MI opted for stability over surprises. The decision to keep Will Jacks raised some eyebrows—especially after Rutherford's arrival in a similar role, but MI have chosen to back the English allrounder's potential. Aside from this, the rest of the retention list had no shocks. As expected, stalwarts Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma continue to form the backbone of a formidable squad.

Overseas Releases: Non-Regulars Shown the Exit Door MI have let go of four overseas players, none of whom featured regularly in the playing XI. Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, and Reece Topley have all been released as the franchise looks to refine its foreign-player roster. Uncapped Indian Exits Raise Eyebrows Perhaps the most unexpected part of MI’s release list is the departure of a few promising Indian uncapped players. Vignesh Puthur, an emerging left-arm wrist-spinner, and V. Satyanarayana Raju, a highly regarded death-overs seamer from Andhra, have both been released despite showing developmental upside.