Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary

IPL 2026 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary

Russell, who joined KKR in 2014, had been one of the franchise's longest-serving and most influential overseas players

KKR top five released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction
KKR top five released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kolkata Knight Riders have triggered one of the most stunning decisions in IPL history, releasing star all-rounder Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction — a move that is set to send shockwaves through their fanbase.
 
Russell, who joined KKR in 2014, had been one of the franchise’s longest-serving and most influential overseas players. He was among the five cricketers retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction at a price of ₹12 crore, signalling his continued importance. His release marks a significant shift in KKR’s long-term planning.
 
KKR have also released several other overseas names, including Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Spencer Johnson, clearing substantial space in their squad and purse.
 
Another major call — though not entirely unexpected — is the release of Venkatesh Iyer, who struggled for consistency over the past two seasons.
 
With the departures of Russell and a group of high-value overseas players, KKR now enter the auction with a strong purse of ₹64.3 crore, giving them one of the largest spending capacities for the 2026 season.
 
The franchise is expected to be among the most active bidders at the auction as it looks to rebuild its core around a fresh set of marquee players. 
KKR released players
Player name IPL 2026 team IPL 2025 team Current Salary Previous salary
Venkatesh Iyer TBD KKR TBD Rs 23.75 crore
Andre Russell TBD KKR TBD Rs 12 crore
Anrich Nortje TBD KKR TBD Rs 6.5 crore
Quinton de Kock TBD KKR TBD Rs 3.6 crore
Spencer Johnson TBD KKR TBD Rs 2.8 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz TBD KKR TBD Rs 2 crore
Moeen Ali TBD KKR TBD Rs 2 crore
 
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Rinku Singh BAT - 13
Varun Chakravarthy AR - 12
Sunil Narine BOWL - 12
Harshit Rana BOWL - 4
Ramandeep Singh AR - 4
Angkrish Raghuvanshi BAT 0.3 3
Vaibhav Arora BOWL 0.3 1.8
Rovman Powell BAT 1.5 1.5
Ajinkya Rahane BAT 1.5 1.5
Umran Malik BOWL 0.75 0.75
Manish Pandey BAT 0.75 0.75
Anukul Roy AR 0.3 0.4
Luvnith Sisodia BAT 0.3 0.3
Mayank Markande (Traded) BOWL 0.3 0.3
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rs 4 crore pay cut! Why Jadeja chose RR over a bigger CSK pay cheque

IPL 2026: Samson joins CSK, Jadeja moves to RR in a blockbuster trade move

IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR trade leg-spinner Markande to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026 Retentions: Mumbai Indians trade Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow

Mumbai Indians sign Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Topics :IPL NewsCricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersAndre Russell

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story