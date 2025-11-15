IPL 2026 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary

Kolkata Knight Riders have triggered one of the most stunning decisions in IPL history, releasing star all-rounder Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction — a move that is set to send shockwaves through their fanbase.

Russell, who joined KKR in 2014, had been one of the franchise’s longest-serving and most influential overseas players. He was among the five cricketers retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction at a price of ₹12 crore, signalling his continued importance. His release marks a significant shift in KKR’s long-term planning.

KKR have also released several other overseas names, including Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Spencer Johnson, clearing substantial space in their squad and purse.