IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR trade leg-spinner Markande to Mumbai Indians

Markande, who made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2018, enjoyed a breakout season with a memorable three-wicket haul in his very first match.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Mumbai Indians have strengthened their spin attack ahead of the IPL 2026 season by acquiring Mayank Markande from Kolkata Knight Riders in a confirmed trade move on Saturday. The transfer marks a homecoming for the leg-spinner, who made an impressive impact during his first stint with the franchise.  
A return to the Blue and Gold
 
Markande, who made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2018, enjoyed a breakout season with a memorable three-wicket haul in his very first match. His consistent performances earned him a key role in the squad that went on to win the 2019 IPL title.
 
With his return, MI regain a bowler who understands their system well and has previously thrived under their structure and leadership.
 
An aggressive spin option for MI
 
The 26-year-old brings an element of unpredictability, relying on sharp leg-breaks, subtle changes of pace and the confidence to attack batters in all phases of the innings. His adaptability to varied pitch conditions also makes him a valuable addition to MI’s evolving bowling group.
 
For Mumbai Indians, who have been looking to rebuild their spin reserves after veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla announced his retirement, Markande’s arrival adds depth, aggression and experience — attributes that will be crucial heading into IPL 2026.
 

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

