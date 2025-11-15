IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR trade leg-spinner Markande to Mumbai Indians

A return to the Blue and Gold

Markande, who made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2018, enjoyed a breakout season with a memorable three-wicket haul in his very first match. His consistent performances earned him a key role in the squad that went on to win the 2019 IPL title.

With his return, MI regain a bowler who understands their system well and has previously thrived under their structure and leadership.

An aggressive spin option for MI

The 26-year-old brings an element of unpredictability, relying on sharp leg-breaks, subtle changes of pace and the confidence to attack batters in all phases of the innings. His adaptability to varied pitch conditions also makes him a valuable addition to MI’s evolving bowling group.

For Mumbai Indians, who have been looking to rebuild their spin reserves after veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla announced his retirement, Markande’s arrival adds depth, aggression and experience — attributes that will be crucial heading into IPL 2026.