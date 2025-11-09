IPL 2026 auction to take place on December 15 in India: Reports
After two years of being hosted abroad, the 2026 IPL auction looks set for an Indian venueAditya Kaushik New Delhi
The much-anticipated IPL 2026 auction is likely to take place in the second or third week of December, with December 15 emerging as the frontrunner, according to multiple media reports. Franchise insiders have reportedly informed that discussions with BCCI officials are centred around that timeline, though the IPL Governing Council has not yet confirmed the final schedule.
Unlike the previous two auctions — which were hosted overseas in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024) — this year’s mini-auction could return to home soil. Officials familiar with the matter have suggested that the BCCI is “strongly considering” staging the event in India itself. While the final decision remains pending, teams have already begun internal planning ahead of the November 15 retention deadline.
Auction likely to return to India
After two years of being hosted abroad, the 2026 IPL auction looks set for an Indian venue. Franchise sources have revealed that while the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement, internal discussions indicate a strong preference for hosting the event domestically. “It wouldn’t be a surprise if the auction happens in India this time,” a senior team executive reportedly said, adding that logistics and fan engagement would be far smoother within the country.
Retention deadline fixed for November 15
The BCCI has reportedly informed franchises that November 15 will be the final date to submit their list of retained and released players. By that day, all 10 teams will have to confirm which cricketers they plan to part ways with before heading into the mini-auction. Insiders believe there won’t be drastic overhauls across teams, barring possible reshuffles at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both of whom endured tough seasons last year.
CSK and Royals eye squad changes
Chennai Super Kings are expected to make a few bold calls. Reports suggest that Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Rahul Tripathi could be on the release list. With Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement adding ₹9.75 crore back to their purse, CSK are in a comfortable position to explore new options.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are reportedly assessing the future of captain Sanju Samson, though any potential move could hinge on a trade. Speculation surrounding the release of Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana has cooled, especially with Kumar Sangakkara’s return as head coach likely to influence the final decisions.
Big names in uncertainty
Several well-known players — including T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, David Miller, and Venkatesh Iyer — could be released, though confirmations are awaited. Among them, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is emerging as one of the most sought-after names for IPL 2026. After missing the previous auction due to injury, multiple teams are said to be keeping close tabs on his availability. Franchise insiders believe Green will spark one of the fiercest bidding wars of the upcoming mini-auction, which promises to reshape team balances once again.
