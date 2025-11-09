Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG expected to bring in Abhay Sharma as new fielding coach for IPL 2026

LSG expected to bring in Abhay Sharma as new fielding coach for IPL 2026

Sharma's latest assignment was with the Uganda national team and as head coach, he was part of the side's maiden World Cup campaign in 2024

Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants. Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former India U-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma is likely to join Lucknow Super Giants as fielding coach for 2026 Indian Premier League.

Sharma's latest assignment was with the Uganda national team and as head coach, he was part of the side's maiden World Cup campaign in 2024.

The 56-year-old has also coached the Indian women's cricket team.

After making the play-offs in their first two seasons, LSG finished seventh in the previous two editions.

The franchise recently announced Tom Moody as its director of cricket with New Zealand great Kane Williamson named its strategic director.

Rishabh Pant is the leader of the side coached by Justin Langer.

"Abhay has extensive experience working with the leading Indian cricketers and that should come in handy at LSG," said a BCCI source.

The former first class cricketer has worked with the likes of Pant, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal at the U-19 level.

He was part of India U-19 support staff in the World Cups in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Abhay has also worked at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

As head coach, Uganda was his first assignment and he was appointed ahead of the 2024 World Cup in the Americas.

Abhay and Uganda parted ways after the conclusion of the qualifying campaign in Africa.

Zimbabwe and Namibia qualified for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from the African qualifier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026 latest trade talk: Will Jadeja play for Rajasthan Royals?

Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi confirms MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2026

RCB on Sale: Why Diageo is exiting Bengaluru-based franchise after IPL win

IPL 2026: PBKS ropes in ex-leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as new bowling coach

IPL valuation to mostly remain flat in 2026, says D&P Advisory

Topics :Cricket NewsLucknow Super GiantsIndian Premier League

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story