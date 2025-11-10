IPL 2026's biggest trade: Life comes full circle for Jadeja if he joins RR

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 auction to take place on December 15 in India: Reports In what could become one of the defining moments of the IPL 2026 season, Ravindra Jadeja’s possible move from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) has set the cricket world abuzz. The proposed trade, involving wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson moving to CSK and all-rounders Jadeja and Sam Curran heading to RR, is among the most significant player swaps in the tournament’s history. For Jadeja, it’s not merely a franchise switch — it’s a homecoming of sorts. Seventeen years after he first wore the jersey of Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL, the veteran all-rounder could return to the franchise where it all began, bringing his journey full circle.

Talks underway between RR and CSK As per IPL trading procedures, both franchises have reportedly submitted an expression of interest to the IPL Governing Council naming the three players involved in the possible swap — Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. The next step will be to obtain written consent from all three players before entering into formal negotiations. Any agreement would then need to be approved by the Governing Council. Accorrding to media reports the early talks of the trade between bboth sides have been positive. RR are interested in bringing Jadeja back as a senior all-rounder who can add stability and experience to a young squad that includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel. Moreover, RR also needs an Indian spinner in their squad to get team balance a role played by R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in earlier seasons. CSK view Samson as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter capable of leading the team in the future while also strengthening the middle order.

A rare and high-profile trade If completed, this move will be one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history. Major player exchanges involving top Indian and overseas stars are uncommon, especially when they include players who have been the face of a franchise. For CSK, parting with Jadeja would mark the end of a long and successful chapter. For RR, it would be the reunion of a player who played a key role in their title-winning campaign in 2008. The discussion also shows how IPL teams have evolved into strategically managed units that take decisions based on performance cycles, player roles and salary balance rather than sentiment.

Why CSK might let Jadeja go Ravindra Jadeja has been one of CSK’s greatest performers, but several practical factors could make this trade a logical decision. At 36, Jadeja is now one of the senior-most players in the squad. His current contract of ₹18 crore is among the highest in the league, which limits the franchise’s financial flexibility. Trading him could free up funds to strengthen multiple areas of the team. In Sanju Samson, CSK would gain a proven Indian batter and a capable wicketkeeper who can play in the top order. He also offers leadership qualities that could be crucial once M S Dhoni retires.

Rumoured rift with the franchise Another possible reason behind this development is the change in the relationship between Jadeja and CSK after the 2022 season. That year, Jadeja was appointed captain before the start of the tournament when Dhoni stepped aside. However, after a poor run of results, he stepped down midway through the season and Dhoni returned as captain. While the management maintained that the decision was taken in the team’s interest, reports suggested that communication issues had emerged. Jadeja’s subsequent injury and his brief absence from CSK’s social media activity further fuelled speculation about a strained relationship. Although both sides later clarified that there was no dispute, the episode appeared to change Jadeja’s role within the team. He remained an important performer, but not the central figure in leadership discussions as before.

Jadeja’s journey across IPL teams Scintillant start with Rajasthan Royals Nineteen-year-old Ravindra Jadeja started his career in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals and played a crucial role in Rajasthan winning the inaugural season. He stayed there till the 2009 edition and played a total of 27 matches, scoring 430 runs and taking six wickets. His career faced a brief setback when he was suspended for the 2010 season for breaching contract rules. IPL comeback with Kochi Tuskers Kerala Ravindra Jadeja made his IPL comeback in 2011 with Kochi Tuskers Kerala. While his team failed to perform, he was one of the best performers that season with 283 runs and eight wickets in 14 matches.

Blockbuster move to CSK Chennai Super Kings bought him in 2012 for USD 2 million, making him one of the costliest players of that auction. From that point on, Jadeja became a permanent part of CSK’s success story. Stint with Gujarat Lions Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback when they were banned for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. During this time, Jadeja represented Gujarat Lions under the captaincy of his CSK teammate Suresh Raina. In those two seasons, he played 27 matches for the now-defunct Gujarat-based franchise, scoring 349 runs with the bat and taking 13 wickets with the ball.

Return to CSK When Chennai Super Kings finally returned to the IPL in 2018, Ravindra Jadeja was one of three players they retained from their previous squad, alongside skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. He has since been part of the CSK set-up and was retained during the 2022 and 2025 mega auctions. A decade of excellence with CSK Over his 13 seasons with CSK, Jadeja has been a crucial contributor in all departments. He has played 254 IPL matches, scored more than 3,200 runs and taken 143 wickets. He is CSK’s highest wicket-taker and shares the record for the most Player-of-the-Match awards (16) alongside Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL stats: Batting: Year Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s Career 254 3260 77* 27.86 130.24 0 5 240 117 2025 14 301 77* 33.44 135.59 0 2 25 10 2024 14 267 57* 44.5 142.78 0 1 22 8 2023 16 190 25* 23.75 142.86 0 0 11 9 2022 10 116 26* 19.33 118.37 0 0 6 5 2021 16 227 62* 75.66 145.51 0 1 19 9 2020 14 232 50 46.4 171.85 0 1 22 11 2019 16 106 31* 35.33 120.45 0 0 7 4 2018 16 89 27* 17.8 120.27 0 0 3 4 2017 12 158 28 39.5 139.82 0 0 13 4 2016 15 191 36* 21.22 107.3 0 0 14 4 2015 17 132 24 18.85 104.76 0 0 7 3 2014 16 146 36* 29.2 132.72 0 0 9 5 2013 18 201 38* 25.12 148.88 0 0 17 6 2012 19 191 48 15.91 126.49 0 0 13 9 2011 14 283 47 31.44 124.12 0 0 20 14 2009 13 295 42 26.81 110.9 0 0 21 6 2008 14 135 36* 19.28 131.06 0 0 11 6 Bowling: Year Mat WKTS BBM Ave Econ 4W 5W Career 254 170 5/16 30.52 7.67 3 1 2025 14 10 2/17 32.4 8.56 0 0 2024 14 8 3/18 46.13 7.85 0 0 2023 16 20 3/20 21.55 7.56 0 0 2022 10 5 3/39 49.6 7.52 0 0 2021 16 13 3/13 26.61 7.06 0 0 2020 14 6 2/42 53 8.75 0 0 2019 16 15 3/9 22.86 6.35 0 0 2018 16 11 3/18 27.54 7.39 0 0 2017 12 5 2/28 69.8 9.18 0 0 2016 15 8 2/18 38.87 7.74 0 0 2015 17 11 4/11 30 7.73 1 0 2014 16 19 4/12 23.31 8.15 2 0 2013 18 13 3/20 24.84 7.48 0 0 2012 19 12 5/16 22.75 7.8 0 1 2011 14 8 2/25 38.12 7.26 0 0 2009 13 6 3/15 25.16 6.47 0 0 2008 14 0 0/0 - 9.69 0 0 Jadeja’s performances have often defined CSK’s success. His last-over heroics against Gujarat Titans in the 2023 final remain one of the most memorable moments in IPL history. In the 2025 season, he once again delivered with both bat and ball, scoring 301 runs and taking 20 wickets. Few players have shown such consistency and impact for a single franchise.Bowling: