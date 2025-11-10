Will Sanju Samson's inclusion help CSK overcome 2025 debacle in IPL 2026?

5 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
The fans of India’s franchise-based cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL), were caught by surprise when media reports emerged suggesting that Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson might be involved in a blockbuster trade ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The batter is expected to join CSK as part of a player-swap deal that involves Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joining RR in place of Sanju’s move to CSK.
The move is even more sensational as CSK fans are questioning whether having Sanju in the squad is worth sending their legend Ravindra Jadeja over to the other side. The emotional dissent might come into play, but having a player like Sanju in the squad might just provide CSK with the platform they need to turn the tables in IPL 2026 after finishing at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025.
In what could be one of the most high-profile trades ahead of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has reportedly become the central figure in a potential three-player swap involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran between RR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
According to reports, both franchises have formally expressed interest to the IPL Governing Council and are now awaiting player consent before entering detailed negotiations. Early discussions are said to be positive.
CSK are keen on bringing in Samson as a long-term Indian wicketkeeper-batter who can also take on leadership responsibilities, while RR view Jadeja as an experienced all-rounder who can mentor their young core and fill the void of a frontline Indian spinner.
Why are Rajasthan Royals letting go of their skipper?
While there is no clear answer to why RR are letting go of one of their biggest stars, it has been reported that the player and team management found themselves caught in a rift, which has forced Samson to ask for his release or trade from the inaugural champions’ squad.
Sanju Samson IPL career
Start with Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson made his IPL debut in 2013 with Rajasthan Royals, marking the beginning of a long and fruitful association with the franchise. The young wicketkeeper-batter quickly impressed with his elegant stroke play and composure under pressure. His performances in his debut season earned him the Emerging Player of the Season award, establishing him as one of India’s brightest T20 prospects. Samson’s ability to anchor an innings while also accelerating when needed made him a valuable asset in the Royals’ middle order.
Two-year stint with Delhi Daredevils
When Rajasthan Royals were suspended for the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons, Samson joined the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). During this phase, he gained maturity and experience playing alongside a new group of players. Although Delhi struggled for consistency as a team, Samson delivered notable performances, including a few match-winning innings that showcased his developing talent.
Return to Rajasthan Royals and rise as captain
Sanju Samson rejoined Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and soon became one of their most reliable batters. His return coincided with a new era for the franchise, and over the years, he evolved into a senior player in the setup. Known for his clean hitting and improved game awareness, Samson became the face of the team and was appointed captain in 2021. Under his leadership, Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL 2022 final, marking one of their best campaigns in years.
Sanju Samson IPL stats:
Year
Mat
Runs
HS
Avg
SR
100
50
4s
6s
2025
9
285
66
35.63
140.39
0
1
27
13
2024
16
531
86
48.27
153.47
0
5
48
24
2023
14
362
66*
30.17
153.39
0
3
25
24
2022
17
458
55
28.63
146.79
0
2
43
26
2021
14
484
119
40.33
136.72
1
2
45
17
2020
14
375
85
28.84
158.89
0
3
21
26
2019
12
342
102*
34.2
148.69
1
0
28
13
2018
15
441
92*
31.5
137.81
0
3
30
19
2017
14
386
102
27.57
141.39
1
2
32
19
2016
14
291
60
26.45
112.35
0
1
20
8
2015
14
204
76
20.4
125.15
0
1
16
8
2014
13
339
74
26.07
124.17
0
2
25
17
2013
11
206
63
25.75
115.73
0
1
19
5
Career
177
4704
119
30.95
139.05
3
26
379
219
Why are CSK desperate for Sanju Samson?
Chennai Super Kings’ hard push for a Sanju Samson trade move could be a result of their search for a successor to MS Dhoni as skipper and wicketkeeper-batter in the squad. The five-time champions have tried Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad in leadership roles, but the results have been less than satisfactory. Moreover, Samson’s hard-hitting opening style can help CSK finally overturn their powerplay issues of low run rates. All in all, Chennai will have at least three problems solved if they manage to add Sanju to their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season by any means.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.