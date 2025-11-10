Will Sanju Samson's inclusion help CSK overcome 2025 debacle in IPL 2026?

The fans of India’s franchise-based cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL), were caught by surprise when media reports emerged suggesting that Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson might be involved in a blockbuster trade ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The batter is expected to join CSK as part of a player-swap deal that involves Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joining RR in place of Sanju’s move to CSK.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026's biggest trade: Life comes full circle for Jadeja if he joins RR The move is even more sensational as CSK fans are questioning whether having Sanju in the squad is worth sending their legend Ravindra Jadeja over to the other side. The emotional dissent might come into play, but having a player like Sanju in the squad might just provide CSK with the platform they need to turn the tables in IPL 2026 after finishing at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025.

What’s the latest update on the trade talk In what could be one of the most high-profile trades ahead of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has reportedly become the central figure in a potential three-player swap involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran between RR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). According to reports, both franchises have formally expressed interest to the IPL Governing Council and are now awaiting player consent before entering detailed negotiations. Early discussions are said to be positive. CSK are keen on bringing in Samson as a long-term Indian wicketkeeper-batter who can also take on leadership responsibilities, while RR view Jadeja as an experienced all-rounder who can mentor their young core and fill the void of a frontline Indian spinner.

Why are Rajasthan Royals letting go of their skipper? While there is no clear answer to why RR are letting go of one of their biggest stars, it has been reported that the player and team management found themselves caught in a rift, which has forced Samson to ask for his release or trade from the inaugural champions’ squad. Sanju Samson IPL career Start with Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson made his IPL debut in 2013 with Rajasthan Royals, marking the beginning of a long and fruitful association with the franchise. The young wicketkeeper-batter quickly impressed with his elegant stroke play and composure under pressure. His performances in his debut season earned him the Emerging Player of the Season award, establishing him as one of India’s brightest T20 prospects. Samson’s ability to anchor an innings while also accelerating when needed made him a valuable asset in the Royals’ middle order.

Two-year stint with Delhi Daredevils When Rajasthan Royals were suspended for the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons, Samson joined the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). During this phase, he gained maturity and experience playing alongside a new group of players. Although Delhi struggled for consistency as a team, Samson delivered notable performances, including a few match-winning innings that showcased his developing talent. Return to Rajasthan Royals and rise as captain Sanju Samson rejoined Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and soon became one of their most reliable batters. His return coincided with a new era for the franchise, and over the years, he evolved into a senior player in the setup. Known for his clean hitting and improved game awareness, Samson became the face of the team and was appointed captain in 2021. Under his leadership, Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL 2022 final, marking one of their best campaigns in years.

Sanju Samson IPL stats: Year Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 2025 9 285 66 35.63 140.39 0 1 27 13 2024 16 531 86 48.27 153.47 0 5 48 24 2023 14 362 66* 30.17 153.39 0 3 25 24 2022 17 458 55 28.63 146.79 0 2 43 26 2021 14 484 119 40.33 136.72 1 2 45 17 2020 14 375 85 28.84 158.89 0 3 21 26 2019 12 342 102* 34.2 148.69 1 0 28 13 2018 15 441 92* 31.5 137.81 0 3 30 19 2017 14 386 102 27.57 141.39 1 2 32 19 2016 14 291 60 26.45 112.35 0 1 20 8 2015 14 204 76 20.4 125.15 0 1 16 8 2014 13 339 74 26.07 124.17 0 2 25 17 2013 11 206 63 25.75 115.73 0 1 19 5 Career 177 4704 119 30.95 139.05 3 26 379 219