Top 10 players that could be released from teams ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Since this is not a mega auction, franchises have the freedom to retain or release as many players as they wish.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises prepare their lists of retained and released players ahead of the November 15 deadline, deliberations are in full swing. With the IPL 2026 mini auction expected to be held next month, teams are recalibrating their strategies, balancing purse management, performance value, and injury concerns.

Since this is not a mega auction, franchises have the freedom to retain or release as many players as they wish. The salary cap remains at ₹120 crore, with a maximum squad size of 28 players, including up to eight overseas cricketers.

Let’s take a look at some of the major players who could be released ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

1. Mumbai Indians – Deepak Chahar

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) went all-in to acquire Indian pacer Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore during the 2025 mega auction. However, the move hasn’t quite lived up to expectations.

Chahar managed 11 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 34.18 with an economy rate of 9.17, numbers that suggest an underwhelming return on investment. With his injury record also raising concerns, MI might consider releasing him to free up funds or attempt to buy him back at a lower price.

2. Chennai Super Kings – Rachin Ravindra

A signing that promised plenty but delivered inconsistently, Rachin Ravindra’s stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hasn’t gone as planned. Despite his potential and international form, the New Zealand all-rounder failed to establish himself in the IPL.

Across 18 innings, Ravindra scored 413 runs at an average of 24.29, which doesn’t quite justify the faith CSK placed in him. With the franchise looking to rebuild its top order, the management might be inclined to release him and explore fresher options.

3. Delhi Capitals – Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals (DC) made headlines by signing veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore, which initially appeared to be a smart buy. Starc started strongly with eight wickets in his first two matches, but the momentum faded as he managed just six wickets in the next nine games, going wicketless in four of them.

With Starc retiring from T20 internationals and not featuring in any T20 matches since IPL 2025, DC could look to release him and reinvest in long-term bowling options for the future 

 

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - Venkatesh Iyer
 
Despite of releasing Iyer earlier in 2024 after their title win, KKR splurged a whopping INR 23.75 Crore on him to bring him back to the setup. However, the move didn't quite sit well for them with the all-rounder not justifying his price tag, the team will be looking to use the big amount to repair their chinks in the armour this season.

  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mohd Shami  Veteran pacer Mohd Shami was not able to justify his hefty Rs 10 Crore price tag after SRH went all out for him in a bidding war that made him their most exoensive buy in the last auction. Releasing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they had to buy a proper seaming option but it seems that they will again have to look out in the market to put that money to good use again.  Shami only made 9 appearances last season, picking up six wickets at an average 56.17. 

6. Punjab Kings - Glenn Maxwell
 
The Aussie all-rounder's 3rd stint at the franchise didn't go as planned for him with the player not looking at his lethal best last season. Maxwell scored only 48 runs in seven matches for last year's runner-ups at an average of 8 before he was ruled out with an injury.
 
Now 37, he will have to back his reputation with performances wherever he goes in the upcoming auction.
 
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Liam Livingstone
 
The defending champions are expected to keep most of their players for the next campaign having won their maiden title win them this season. However, if someone could be seen released is English all-rounder Liam Livingstone who never seemed to gel well with and fire on all cylinders as he was expected to do last season. 
 
With just 112 runs in 10 matches at an average of 16, Liam wasn't well with the ball for RCB as well.
 
8. Lucknow Super Giants - Mayank Yadav
 
The patience seems to be wearing off the LSG management who might just let go one of their superb talents in the form of Mayank Yadav. Being a core part of their retentions last year at INR 11 Crore, injury ruined the campaign for Mayank who made just 2 appearances in IPL 2025.
 
LSG would be thinking of that sum as a big boost in their purse to get some valuable players in the mini auction this time. 
 
9. Gujarat Titans - Rahul Tewatia
 
With a little room for improvement always poosible for any team playing out there, Gujarat who do have a balanced side at their disposal, could be parting ways with Rahul Tewatia who couldn't have the kind of impact he has had for the franchise over the years.
 
No overs bowled in the last two seasons also add up to the fact that the INR 4 Crore sum could be used by GT for other signings.
 
10. Rajasthan Royals - Maheesh Theekshana
 
With Wanindu Hasaranga already in the squad and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja also reportedly joinging the team ahead of next season, Theekshan might have to just make way despite of his decent numbers last season. Picking up 11 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 9.76, Theekshana won't be able to sell himself with options like Hasaranga and Jadeja on the side.

 

Topics :Cricket NewsRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansIndian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadGujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super Giants

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

