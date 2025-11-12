Top 10 players that could be released from teams ahead of IPL 2026 auction

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises prepare their lists of retained and released players ahead of the November 15 deadline, deliberations are in full swing. With the IPL 2026 mini auction expected to be held next month, teams are recalibrating their strategies, balancing purse management, performance value, and injury concerns.

Since this is not a mega auction, franchises have the freedom to retain or release as many players as they wish. The salary cap remains at ₹120 crore, with a maximum squad size of 28 players, including up to eight overseas cricketers.

Let’s take a look at some of the major players who could be released ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

1. Mumbai Indians – Deepak Chahar The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) went all-in to acquire Indian pacer Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore during the 2025 mega auction. However, the move hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Chahar managed 11 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 34.18 with an economy rate of 9.17, numbers that suggest an underwhelming return on investment. With his injury record also raising concerns, MI might consider releasing him to free up funds or attempt to buy him back at a lower price. 2. Chennai Super Kings – Rachin Ravindra A signing that promised plenty but delivered inconsistently, Rachin Ravindra’s stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hasn’t gone as planned. Despite his potential and international form, the New Zealand all-rounder failed to establish himself in the IPL.

Across 18 innings, Ravindra scored 413 runs at an average of 24.29, which doesn’t quite justify the faith CSK placed in him. With the franchise looking to rebuild its top order, the management might be inclined to release him and explore fresher options. 3. Delhi Capitals – Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals (DC) made headlines by signing veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore, which initially appeared to be a smart buy. Starc started strongly with eight wickets in his first two matches, but the momentum faded as he managed just six wickets in the next nine games, going wicketless in four of them.

With Starc retiring from T20 internationals and not featuring in any T20 matches since IPL 2025, DC could look to release him and reinvest in long-term bowling options for the future ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for match prep 4. Kolkata Knight Riders - Venkatesh Iyer Despite of releasing Iyer earlier in 2024 after their title win, KKR splurged a whopping INR 23.75 Crore on him to bring him back to the setup. However, the move didn't quite sit well for them with the all-rounder not justifying his price tag, the team will be looking to use the big amount to repair their chinks in the armour this season. 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mohd Shami Veteran pacer Mohd Shami was not able to justify his hefty Rs 10 Crore price tag after SRH went all out for him in a bidding war that made him their most exoensive buy in the last auction. Releasing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they had to buy a proper seaming option but it seems that they will again have to look out in the market to put that money to good use again. Shami only made 9 appearances last season, picking up six wickets at an average 56.17.