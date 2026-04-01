IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) bring the curtain down on the opening set of IPL 2026 fixtures when they face off at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1. Both teams enter the new season with unfinished business after enduring eerily similar campaigns last year.

Check IPL 2026, Match 5 - LSG vs DC full scorecard here Delhi began IPL 2025 in red-hot form, winning five of their first six matches, only to lose steam dramatically with just two wins in their next eight games, ultimately missing out on the playoffs. Lucknow’s story followed a comparable arc: four wins early on were followed by a prolonged slump, as they slipped to a seventh-place finish.

Heading into the new season, both sides will be desperate not just for a winning start but for consistency across phases, something that eluded them last year.

LSG’s batting once again revolves around their experienced batting line-up. However, concerns linger over their bowling depth, which appears relatively thin on paper. Skipper Rishabh Pant’s form will also be under scrutiny, as Lucknow look to rediscover their balance.

Delhi, meanwhile, appears slightly more settled, with a strong Indian core providing stability. While the absence of Mitchell Starc weakens their new-ball attack, DC possess enough depth and variety to compensate in the early stages of the tournament.

With both teams aiming to avoid a repeat of last season’s mid-tournament collapses, this contest could set the tone for what lies ahead.

But before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations and key player match-ups for the game.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 57

Wins: 29

Losses: 27

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 50.87%

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)

Matches: 14

Wins: 7

Losses: 6

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 53.84%

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants enter IPL 2026 under pressure, with skipper Rishabh Pant needing a strong season after an underwhelming debut campaign as leader and batter. The positives, however, are significant.

LSG now boast a fully fit squad, with experienced quicks Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje strengthening the pace attack. Mayank Yadav has regained fitness and remains a key X-factor, while Mohsin Khan’s return adds depth. Youngster Prince Yadav has also impressed in preparations.

In the spin department, Digvesh Singh Rathi will look to build on his breakout season. Batting appears settled, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram opening, Pant likely moving up the order, and Nicholas Pooran anchoring the middle order.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Impact players: Mohsin Khan / Himmat Singh

LSG squad for IPL 2026:

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs LSG

Delhi Capitals head into their opener aiming for greater consistency after missing out on the playoffs last season despite a strong start. Stability at the top remains a priority, with KL Rahul confirmed as opener, while Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel and Pathum Nissanka are in contention to partner him.

The middle order looks formidable with the inclusion of David Miller alongside Tristan Stubbs. DC’s bowling attack remains a major strength even without Mitchell Starc for the opener. Captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav form a potent spin duo, while Lungi Ngidi adds variety with his slower balls. T Natarajan’s return from injury further boosts their pace resources.

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair / Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Auqib Nabi Dar

Impact players: T Natarajan / Ashutosh Sharma

DC squad for IPL 2026:

Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC key player battles

LSG batters vs DC bowlers

Batter (LSG) Bowler (DC) Runs Balls Outs SR Avg Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav 54 41 3 131.7 18 Rishabh Pant Mukesh Kumar 36 22 1 163.63 36 Nicholas Pooran Kuldeep Yadav 62 39 2 158.97 31 Nicholas Pooran Lungi Ngidi 48 26 1 184.61 48 Mitchell Marsh Axar Patel 44 31 2 141.93 22 Mitchell Marsh Kuldeep Yadav 29 21 2 138.09 14.5 Aiden Markram Axar Patel 35 28 1 125 35 Aiden Markram Kuldeep Yadav 22 19 1 115.78 22 Ayush Badoni Kuldeep Yadav 18 14 1 128.57 18 Abdul Samad Axar Patel 20 13 1 153.84 20 Shahbaz Ahmed Kuldeep Yadav 12 11 1 109.09 12

DC batters vs LSG bowlers