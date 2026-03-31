IPL mourns British broadcast engineer's death, extends help to family

The IPL governing council on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences on the untimely death of Jan William Langford, a British broadcast engineer who was working with the BCCI for the 2026 edition of the league, and assured help to his bereaved family.

The 76-year-old Langford was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to a hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said. IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

"The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home," the IPL said in a statement.