Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

Speaking at RCB Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet in Bengaluru, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that IPL is the best Make-in-India brand post-independence

Arun Dhumal, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, during RCB Innovation Lab’s Leaders Meet India on November 30 in Bangalore. Photo: RCB
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting richer with every season and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal believes that the media rights value of the world's biggest cricket league has the potential to cross $50 billion in next two decades. 

While speaking at RCB Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet in Bengaluru, Dhumal said, "If I have to see how it has gone over the last 15 years and if I have to go by estimates going forward, we are expecting media rights to go somewhere close to $50 billion by around 2043."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Going forward, we need to keep innovating, keep doing better in terms of fan engagement, and keep making it better in terms of the quality of games," the IPL chairman said.

IPL media rights' current value

IPL became the second-richest sports league in the world after Star Sports and Viacom 18 bagged the media rights in 2023 for five years. BCCI fetched a whopping Rs 48,390 crore ($6.20 billion) through IPL media rights for a five-year period last year.

America's National Football League (NFL) is believed to rake in an average $36 million per game after its 11-year deal (2022-2033) worth an estimated $113 billion, signed in 2021.

Sports league Media rights value per match
National Football League (NFL) $36 million
Indian Premier League (IPL) $13.82 million
English Premier League (EPL) $11 million
Major League Baseball (MLB) $9.57 million
National Basketball Association (NBA) $2.12 million

Dhumal termed franchisees' fans' engagement a big reason behind the IPL's reputation around the ground. 

"We have seen at the recently held World Cup games, that they (fans) were there for Team India, but at the same time, they were rooting for RCB also, which is a great thing and we are very proud of that. Personally, I feel IPL is the best Make in India brand we can think of post-independence."
 
Olympics inclusion and WPL to boost cricket: Dhumal

Dhumal also said that cricket would get a major boost after being included in the Olympics.

"Now that cricket is becoming part of the Olympics and with the Women's Premier League taking it to a different level for women's cricket, I see a lot of hope and light at the end of the tunnel. Because of the way it has been happening for the last 15 years, it will only get better,” he said. 

Cricket will be part of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and it would be for the first time since 1900 that cricket is going to be a medal event in World's biggest sporting event.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2024: New coaching staff for RCB; Hesson, Bangar contracts not renewed

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

IPL 2024: Bobat named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new director of cricket

Delhi didn't keep promise to retain me: AB de Villiers recalls 2010 snub

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill banks on experience of playing under great leaders

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill replaces Hardik Pandya as Gujarat Titans' captain

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueIPLChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansPunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight RidersBS Web ReportsCricket

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story