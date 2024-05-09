Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL: Rahul's captaincy criticised but likely to lead team in last 2 games

IPL: Rahul's captaincy criticised but likely to lead team in last 2 games

The India star has scored 460 runs in 12 games and could cross the 500-run mark again but it is his strike-rate of 136.09 which is the problem

IPL 2024 Here's why KL Rahul did not lead Lucknow in LSG vs PBKS match
KL Rahul | Photo: Sportzpics
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:37 PM IST
All but out of contention for the IPL play-offs, KL Rahul's future as Lucknow Super Giants skipper has become a topic of intense debate after his team received a pasting at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

It is being speculated that the skipper may step down and concentrate on his batting in the remaining two games. However since it's a matter of just two games, Rahul is expected to continue as leader of the pack.

"There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

A video of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's agitated conversation with Rahul emerged on social media after Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head (89 not out off 30 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (75 off 28 balls) bludgeoned the LSG attack to overhaul the 167-run target in less than 10 overs.

This was after the LSG batters struggled to get going on the same track in Hyderabad.
 

Worse, Rahul's (29 off 33 balls) batting in the Powerplay has been one of the biggest reasons for LSG's below-par show in the cash-rich league and it seems that Goenka has finally run out of patience.

The India star has scored 460 runs in 12 games and could cross the 500-run mark again but it is his strike-rate of 136.09 which is the problem.

Among the top eight run-getters in the ongoing season, Rahul has the worst strike-rate batting inside the top three.

All the other seven batters have a strike rate above 140, with some like Travis Head in the range of 200-plus. Virat Kohli, whose strike-rate was criticised, enjoys a strike-rate of 148-plus.

LSG are still mathematically in contention as they can reach 16 points by winning their remaining two games -- against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on May 14 and vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on May 17.

However, it will be very difficult to massively improve upon the net run-rate (-0.760).

In case, Rahul decides to step down, vice-captain Nicholas Pooran, easily the team's most impactful batter in the season, is likely to lead the side in the remaining two games.

KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants IPL

May 09 2024

