IPL 2024 points table: RCB, GT, CSK rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they register their seventh win on May 10 (Friday).

IPL 2024 key stats: Either Bengaluru or Punjab will be eliminated for playoff race if they lose the match today.

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 7:06 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they register their seventh win on May 10 (Friday). 

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would remain at the seventh spot even if they manage to win the match against Punjab Kings on May 9 (Thursday). 

However, Punjab Kings would replace RCB at the seventh spot if they today's match against the Faf du Plessis' side.

Moreover, Bengaluru or Punjab will be eliminated if they lose their match today.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches, having a superior net runrate of 1.453. Kolkata are followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who also have 16 points but a net runrate of 0.476. 

Barring Mumbai Indians, all nine teams are in contention for playoffs. 

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453
2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 16 0.476
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
4 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7
5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316
6 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049
8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212
10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and SRH's Travis Head

Top five highest run-getter in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 48 24
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 57 16
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Sanju Samson
RR		 11 11 4 471 86 67.29 288 163.54 0 5 44 23
5 Sunil Narine
KKR		 11 11 0 461 109 41.91 251 183.66 1 3 46 32


IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. He is followed by Harshal Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 12 12 47.5 297 18 21/05/24 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1
2 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 11 11 37 362 17 15/03/24 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 11 11 40 350 16 16/03/24 21.87 8.75 15 0 0
4 T Natarajan
SRH		 10 10 39.2 368 15 19/04/24 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0
5 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS		 11 11 39.2 396 15 29/04/24 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

