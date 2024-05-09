IPL 2024 points table: RCB, GT, CSK rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they register their seventh win on May 10 (Friday).
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would remain at the seventh spot even if they manage to win the match against Punjab Kings on May 9 (Thursday).
Check PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024
However, Punjab Kings would replace RCB at the seventh spot if they today's match against the Faf du Plessis' side.
Moreover, Bengaluru or Punjab will be eliminated if they lose their match today.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches, having a superior net runrate of 1.453. Kolkata are followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who also have 16 points but a net runrate of 0.476.
Barring Mumbai Indians, all nine teams are in contention for playoffs.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.7
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.32
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and SRH's Travis Head
|Top five highest run-getter in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|48
|24
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|57
|16
|3
|
Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|
Sanju Samson
RR
|11
|11
|4
|471
|86
|67.29
|288
|163.54
|0
|5
|44
|23
|5
|
Sunil Narine
KKR
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.91
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|46
|32
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. He is followed by Harshal Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|12
|12
|47.5
|297
|18
|21/05/24
|16.5
|6.2
|15.94
|0
|1
|2
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|11
|11
|37
|362
|17
|15/03/24
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|11
|11
|40
|350
|16
|16/03/24
|21.87
|8.75
|15
|0
|0
|4
|
T Natarajan
SRH
|10
|10
|39.2
|368
|15
|19/04/24
|24.53
|9.35
|15.73
|1
|0
|5
|
Arshdeep Singh
PBKS
|11
|11
|39.2
|396
|15
|29/04/24
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|0