IPL 2024 points table: RCB, GT, CSK rankings; orange and purple cap holders

IPL 2024 key stats: Either Bengaluru or Punjab will be eliminated for playoff race if they lose the match today.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they register their seventh win on May 10 (Friday).





Check PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024 Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would remain at the seventh spot even if they manage to win the match against Punjab Kings on May 9 (Thursday).

However, Punjab Kings would replace RCB at the seventh spot if they today's match against the Faf du Plessis' side.



Moreover, Bengaluru or Punjab will be eliminated if they lose their match today.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches, having a superior net runrate of 1.453. Kolkata are followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who also have 16 points but a net runrate of 0.476.





IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453 2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 16 0.476 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406 4 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316 6 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049 8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212 10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32 Barring Mumbai Indians, all nine teams are in contention for playoffs.

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Top five highest run-getter in IPL 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 48 24 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 57 16 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Sanju Samson

RR 11 11 4 471 86 67.29 288 163.54 0 5 44 23 5 Sunil Narine

KKR 11 11 0 461 109 41.91 251 183.66 1 3 46 32

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 12 12 47.5 297 18 21/05/24 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 2 Harshal Patel

PBKS 11 11 37 362 17 15/03/24 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR 11 11 40 350 16 16/03/24 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 T Natarajan

SRH 10 10 39.2 368 15 19/04/24 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 5 Arshdeep Singh

PBKS 11 11 39.2 396 15 29/04/24 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0

Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and SRH's Travis HeadJasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. He is followed by Harshal Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.