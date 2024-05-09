IPL 2024: PBKS-RCB head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to keep their thinest hopes alive for playoffs when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 9 (Thursday).

PBKS vs RCB Head to head in IPL history

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In head-to-head battle, Punjab have an advantage as they have won 17 out of 32 matches played against Royal Challengers.

Total matches played: 32

Punjab Kings won: 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

Total matches played: 1

Punjab Kings won: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0

No result: 0





Dharamsala weather forecast during PBKS vs RCB IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is 51 per cent chance of rainfall at 5 PM IST today. Whether the thunderstorm will continue till the match begins, it remains to be seen. Abandoned: 0

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru

Matches played: 12

Punjab Kings won: 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 7

Abandoned: 0

Punjab vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head stats at different venues Venues Total matches played PBKS won RCB won Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Kingsmead 2 1 1 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 12 5 7 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 3 5 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1

HPCA Stadium key stats

HPCA Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 12 Matches won batting first 7 Matches won batting second 5 Average first innings total 179 Runs per over 8.52 Runs per wicket 27.71 Highest total recorded 232/2 by PBKS vs RCB in 2011 Lowest total recorded 116/10 by PBKS vs Deccan Chargers in 2011

IPL Record at HPCA Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 7 Matches won batting second 3 Average first innings score 179.3 Average first innings winning score 191.7 Average powerplay score 48 Average death-over score 52

IPL 2024 key toss stats at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

Matches: 1

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 0

Average first innings total: 167

Average second innings total: 139

Dharamsala pitch report for PBKS vs RCB match

The Dharamsala wicket is expected to be batting-friendly. The dew will play a huge role at HPCA Stadium today. The match between PBKS and CSK was played in the day and thus, spinners played a crucial role as pitch was dual paced. It will be interesting to see how the synthetic pitch in Dharamsala will behave as it is one of its kind in India.