IPL 2024: PBKS-RCB head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to keep their thinest hopes alive for playoffs when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 9 (Thursday).
PBKS vs RCB head-to-head at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
Total matches played: 1
Punjab Kings won: 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
Dharamsala weather forecast during PBKS vs RCB IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is 51 per cent chance of rainfall at 5 PM IST today. Whether the thunderstorm will continue till the match begins, it remains to be seen.
PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru
Matches played: 12
Punjab Kings won: 5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 7
Abandoned: 0
Punjab vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise
RCB vs PBKS head-to-head stats at different venues
Venues
Total matches played
PBKS won
RCB won
Brabourne Stadium
1
1
-
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
1
1
-
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
2
2
-
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
1
1
-
Holkar Cricket Stadium
2
1
1
Kingsmead
2
1
1
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
12
5
7
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
8
3
5
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
1
1
-
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
2
1
1
HPCA Stadium key stats
HPCA Stadium IPL Stats
Numbers
Matches
12
Matches won batting first
7
Matches won batting second
5
Average first innings total
179
Runs per over
8.52
Runs per wicket
27.71
Highest total recorded
232/2 by PBKS vs RCB in 2011
Lowest total recorded
116/10 by PBKS vs Deccan Chargers in 2011
IPL Record at HPCA Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
10
Matches won batting first
7
Matches won batting second
3
Average first innings score
179.3
Average first innings winning score
191.7
Average powerplay score
48
Average death-over score
52
IPL 2024 key toss stats at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
Matches: 1
Matches won batting first: 1
Matches won batting second: 0
Average first innings total: 167
Average second innings total: 139
Dharamsala pitch report for PBKS vs RCB match
The Dharamsala wicket is expected to be batting-friendly. The dew will play a huge role at HPCA Stadium today. The match between PBKS and CSK was played in the day and thus, spinners played a crucial role as pitch was dual paced. It will be interesting to see how the synthetic pitch in Dharamsala will behave as it is one of its kind in India.