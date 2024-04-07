MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss at 3 PM IST in Mumbai today

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eyeing their first win of the season when Hardik Pandya's men will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals did win a game this season but Rishabh Pant's have lost three of their four matches played so far.

The home team will get a major boost with the return of World Number 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has been cleared to play by NCA and joined the Mumbai squad.

Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here Delhi, on the other hand, might bring Fraser McGurk, who has the fastest List A hundred, in place of Mitchell Marsh in their Playing 11.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Ishan Kishan (wk), Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Suryakumar.

Substitute: Naman Dhir.

DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Jake Fraser McGurk.

Substitute: Abhishek Porel

MI vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs DC match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs DC live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live streaming

MI vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

