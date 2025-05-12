IPL 2025 to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR match; final on June 3

After the BCCI officially announced the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for one week, it has now released a new schedule to host the remainder of the tournament. According to the revised schedule, the event will start from May 17, with the final taking place on June 3. RCB and KKR will resume the proceedings in Bengaluru on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The announcement came after the BCCI’s meeting with all 10 IPL teams, the IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders of the tournament on Monday.

Now whether the BCCI's new schedule will go ahead as planned depends on how the India-Pakistan situation pans out over the next few days. But after both nations decided to call for a ceasefire with immediate effect, it is likely that the geopolitical tension hanging over IPL 2025 has now been sidelined.

Check the new schedule of IPL 2025: IPL 2025 revised schedule Date Day Time Match Venue 17/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 18/05/25 Sun 15:30:00 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Jaipur 18/05/25 Sun 19:30:00 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi 19/05/25 Mon 19:30:00 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 20/05/25 Tue 19:30:00 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 21/05/25 Wed 19:30:00 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 22/05/25 Thu 19:30:00 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 23/05/25 Fri 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 24/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Jaipur 25/05/25 Sun 15:30:00 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 25/05/25 Sun 19:30:00 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 26/05/25 Mon 19:30:00 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Jaipur 27/05/25 Tue 19:30:00 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow

IPL 2025 playoff schedule Match Date Qualifier 1 29/5/25 Eliminator 30/5/25 Qualifier 2 1/6/25 Final 3/6/25

Participation of overseas players

The BCCI’s announcement of the new schedule has raised questions over whether the foreign players who left India due to the suspension of the tournament will return for the remaining matches. As of now, no official comments have been made, and fans might have to wait a little longer for a final answer.

Fate of PBKS vs DC match

Match No. 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abandoned due to security reasons 10 overs into the first innings, leaving fans wondering whether the match will be replayed or both teams will end up sharing a point each. Now, after the new announcement, we finally have that answer. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on 24th May at 7:30 PM.

Current scenario at IPL 2025 points table

By the time IPL 2025 was put on hold, the Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions, were leading the table with 16 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also had 16 points but trailed GT on net run rate. Punjab Kings (15 points), Mumbai Indians (14), and Delhi Capitals (13) followed closely behind. GT, RCB and PBKS were just one win away from securing playoff spots, while MI and DC needed at least two wins to qualify.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders were sixth with 11 points and were on the verge of elimination. Lucknow Super Giants, with 10 points from 11 games, still had a slim chance to make the playoffs by winning all their remaining matches. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were already out of contention for the playoffs.