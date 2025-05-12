IPL 2025 revised schedule, venues, playoffs and final timetable, streaming

Following extensive discussions with the central government, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders, the BCCI announced on Sunday that it is ready to proceed with the remaining matches of the season. The decision comes days after India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire, allowing normalcy to return and paving the way for the return of top-flight cricket.
A total of 17 matches remain in IPL 2025, including two double-headers, which will be held on two Sundays. The board has restructured the tournament calendar to accommodate the fixtures without compromising player safety or logistical feasibility.
The BCCI will announce the venues for the playoff matches in the coming days.
BCCI Salutes Armed Forces, Pledges to National Interest
The Board, in its official statement, expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces, acknowledging their role in restoring security conditions necessary for resuming the league. It reiterated that the safety of all stakeholders remains paramount and that the completion of the IPL will continue with national interest as a guiding principle.
With the revised schedule now in place, franchises are expected to reassemble their squads and resume preparations for the final leg of the tournament. The excitement among fans and teams is expected to surge as cricket makes a return to normalcy following an uncertain pause. IPL 2025 highest run-getters - Orange cap leaderboard
Here's the new IPL 2025 schedule:
IPL 2025 revised schedule
Date
Day
Time
Match
Venue
17/05/25
Sat
19:30:00
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
18/05/25
Sun
15:30:00
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur
18/05/25
Sun
19:30:00
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
19/05/25
Mon
19:30:00
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
20/05/25
Tue
19:30:00
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
21/05/25
Wed
19:30:00
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
22/05/25
Thu
19:30:00
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
23/05/25
Fri
19:30:00
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
24/05/25
Sat
19:30:00
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur
25/05/25
Sun
15:30:00
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
25/05/25
Sun
19:30:00
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
26/05/25
Mon
19:30:00
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Sawai Mansingh Jaipur
27/05/25
Tue
19:30:00
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
The matches will be hosted across six venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur - doing away with home and away format due to extra ordinary situation.
Are there any double-headers in the revised schedule?
Yes, there will be two double-headers, both scheduled for Sundays during the final leg of the league stage.
What are the dates for the IPL 2025 playoff matches?
Qualifier 1: May 2
Eliminator: May 3
Qualifier 2: June 1
Final: June 3
Have the venues for the playoffs been announced?
Not yet. The BCCI will announce the venues for the playoff matches at a later stage.
What prompted the resumption of the IPL 2025?
The decision came after extensive consultations with the government and security agencies, and following the India-Pakistan ceasefire that eased regional tensions.