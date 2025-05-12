IPL 2025 revised schedule, venues, playoffs and final timetable, streaming

Check the rankings on IPL 2025 points table before the league stopped The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume after a brief suspension, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirming the remainder of the season will be held across six venues, beginning May 17 and concluding with the grand finale on June 3.

Following extensive discussions with the central government, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders, the BCCI announced on Sunday that it is ready to proceed with the remaining matches of the season. The decision comes days after India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire, allowing normalcy to return and paving the way for the return of top-flight cricket.

IPL 2025 revised schedule key details: 17 Matches, 6 Cities, 2 Double-Headers

A total of 17 matches remain in IPL 2025, including two double-headers, which will be held on two Sundays. The board has restructured the tournament calendar to accommodate the fixtures without compromising player safety or logistical feasibility.

The playoffs have been scheduled as follows:

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3

The BCCI will announce the venues for the playoff matches in the coming days.

BCCI Salutes Armed Forces, Pledges to National Interest

The Board, in its official statement, expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces, acknowledging their role in restoring security conditions necessary for resuming the league. It reiterated that the safety of all stakeholders remains paramount and that the completion of the IPL will continue with national interest as a guiding principle.

IPL 2025 highest run-getters - Orange cap leaderboard Here's the new IPL 2025 schedule: IPL 2025 revised schedule Date Day Time Match Venue 17/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 18/05/25 Sun 15:30:00 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur 18/05/25 Sun 19:30:00 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 19/05/25 Mon 19:30:00 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 20/05/25 Tue 19:30:00 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 21/05/25 Wed 19:30:00 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22/05/25 Thu 19:30:00 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 23/05/25 Fri 19:30:00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 24/05/25 Sat 19:30:00 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur 25/05/25 Sun 15:30:00 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 25/05/25 Sun 19:30:00 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 26/05/25 Mon 19:30:00 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Sawai Mansingh Jaipur 27/05/25 Tue 19:30:00 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL 2025 new schedule pdf download With the revised schedule now in place, franchises are expected to reassemble their squads and resume preparations for the final leg of the tournament. The excitement among fans and teams is expected to surge as cricket makes a return to normalcy following an uncertain pause.

The IPL 2025 will resume on May 17, 2025, following a brief suspension due to national security concerns.

How many matches are left to be played in IPL 2025?

A total of 17 matches remain in the tournament, including league-stage games and playoffs.

The matches will be hosted across six venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur - doing away with home and away format due to extra ordinary situation.

Are there any double-headers in the revised schedule?

Yes, there will be two double-headers, both scheduled for Sundays during the final leg of the league stage.

What are the dates for the IPL 2025 playoff matches?

Qualifier 1: May 2

Eliminator: May 3

Qualifier 2: June 1

Final: June 3

Have the venues for the playoffs been announced?

Not yet. The BCCI will announce the venues for the playoff matches at a later stage.

What prompted the resumption of the IPL 2025?

The decision came after extensive consultations with the government and security agencies, and following the India-Pakistan ceasefire that eased regional tensions. Which TV Channels will live telecast IPL 2025 matches? Star Sports will live telecast Indian Premier League 2025 matches. How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025? The IPL fans can watch the live streaming of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on JioHotstar.