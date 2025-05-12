IPL 2025 schedule: Final by May end; 3 venues to host remaining 16 matches

Check IPL 2025 new schedule after BCCI official announcement here When BCCI to hold meeting on resumption of IPL 2025? According to various media reports, the BCCI is going to have a meeting later today on the resumption of the IPL. The reports also suggest that BCCI has prepared three schedules, one with all venues and two with reduced venues. A confirmation is like today, subject to Indian government With the ceasefire between India and Pakistan bringing a sense of calm after days of military tension, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to make a swift return. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the tournament on May 16, targeting May 30 for the final—five days later than originally scheduled. There is no official announcement of IPL 2025 revised schedule but the revelation is expected anytime now following a calm night at the India-Pakistan borders.

What could be the venues for IPL 2025 when it restarts on May 16?

To ensure the safe and timely completion of the remaining 16 matches, the BCCI has shortlisted Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad as host cities.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the revised IPL 2025 schedule will be circulated among franchises by Sunday night.

How could IPL 2025's swift resumption affect teams?

The compact timeline has raised concerns among franchises, particularly regarding the availability of foreign players. Still, the BCCI is moving ahead with its plan to wrap up the tournament within two weeks.

What could the revised IPL 2025 schedule look like?

With international commitments set to begin in June, the BCCI aims to complete all 16 remaining matches, including the playoffs and final, by the end of May. To achieve this, several double-headers are likely to be scheduled.

BCCI asks IPL teams to reassemble players by Tuesday (May 13)

The BCCI has directed all franchises, except Punjab Kings, to report to their designated venues by Tuesday, allowing time for players to regroup. Punjab Kings are expected to report later due to their involvement in the abandoned match in Dharamsala, which was the catalyst for the league’s suspension.

Most overseas players and support staff had flown back home after the suspension was announced. Franchises are now working to bring them back and are updating travel plans to ensure squads are in place before the restart.

IPL Chairman eyes swift restart post ceasefire

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal acknowledged that the ceasefire has created a window for the league’s immediate resumption. The BCCI is now coordinating with team owners, broadcasters, sponsors, and government agencies to finalise logistics and ensure a safe restart.