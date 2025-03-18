When Kohli texted de Villiers to not use RCB's 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' chants

South African cricket legend and former RCB player AB de Villiers revealed that Virat Kohli asked him to stop using Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) popular chant, ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde.’ The phrase, which translates to ‘This year, the cup is ours,’ has been a rallying cry for RCB fans over the years as the team continues its pursuit of a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 17 seasons and counting.

De Villiers, who represented RCB for 11 seasons between 2011 and 2021, disclosed the request from Kohli during a recent interaction on Star Sports’ Press Room show. He stated that while he respects Kohli’s sentiment, he would gladly join the celebrations if RCB finally manages to lift the trophy this year.

"I said ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ somewhere, and immediately got a text from Virat to not use it anymore. If RCB do manage to end their trophy drought this season (IPL 2025), I will also come to celebrate with them. The teams that make their home advantage count, we see them come out on top. So I hope that this is the year, the 18th season, number 18 on the back. I will be there to lift that trophy with Virat if it happens" de Villiers shared.

RCB’s history of heartbreak in IPL finals

Despite their passionate fan base and a star-studded lineup over the years, RCB has fallen short in their pursuit of IPL glory. The franchise has reached the final three times—in 2009, 2011, and 2016—but has failed to cross the finish line on each occasion.

In the 2016 final, RCB was in prime position to win the title, thanks to a blistering start from Chris Gayle (76 off 38) and Virat Kohli (54 off 35) while chasing a daunting target of 209 runs. However, a dramatic collapse saw them fall short by just eight runs, leaving fans heartbroken yet again.

New leadership under Rajat Patidar

Ahead of the 2025 season, RCB has ushered in a new era with Rajat Patidar at the helm. The Madhya Pradesh batter has been handed the captaincy, replacing Faf du Plessis, who led the team in the previous seasons. Many had expected Kohli to reclaim the leadership role, but the franchise opted for a fresh approach by backing Patidar.

De Villiers believes the young captain’s biggest challenge will be overcoming insecurities and staying true to his leadership style.

“I think his biggest challenge will just be insecurity—stepping into the big boots of past captains like Virat. Having Virat around and constantly almost doubting yourself: Am I doing the right thing? What would Virat do? That, I think, is his biggest obstacle,” de Villiers remarked.

IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE He advised Patidar to embrace his leadership style rather than trying to imitate his predecessors. “He should remind himself why he was chosen for this role and not try to captain like Virat or Faf but captain like Rajat Patidar,” he added.

Kohli faces undue criticism, says de Villiers

Apart from discussing RCB’s title hopes, de Villiers also defended Kohli against what he sees as unwarranted criticism over the past few seasons.

“I feel Virat has taken unnecessary criticism. He’s been batting incredibly well, but there’s always outside noise. We’re all human, and sometimes it gets to you. Even during my playing days, external chatter affected me—not necessarily my performance, but it did make me think,” de Villiers explained.

Despite stepping away from international T20 cricket, de Villiers believes Kohli still has plenty left to offer, especially with the strong batting lineup RCB has assembled for the upcoming season.

“I don’t think Virat is going to feel a lot of pressure this season. He can just go out there and play what he sees in front of him. That’s when he is at his absolute best,” de Villiers said.

Key players and season outlook

RCB will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 22 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. De Villiers believes that while RCB boasts a well-balanced team, the fitness of key pacer Josh Hazlewood will be crucial if they are to break their title jinx.

“RCB have an incredibly balanced team this season. Their biggest challenge won’t be their lack of a standout spinner but rather their demanding schedule, as they travel across different venues. If Josh Hazlewood can stay fit for the entire season, they will be a serious title contender,” he said.

RCB fans will be hoping that their beloved chant finally transforms into reality, bringing an end to their long wait for an IPL trophy. With a new captain at the helm and a team eager to make history, all eyes will be on Bengaluru as they embark on yet another quest for IPL glory.