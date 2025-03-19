IPL 2025: Impact player rule brings excitement in games - Shubman Gill

He shared, "I remember attending three or four matches with my father at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. During the second or third IPL season, Mumbai Indians came there for a practice session, and I was around nine or ten years old. I even have a photo with Sachin Sir and Glenn Maxwell. I was throwing balls to them during their practice. Those moments are among my earliest memories of the IPL. I was really nervous, but I already knew about Sachin Sir, as he was the reason I started playing cricket. My father, being his biggest fan, had Sachin's posters in our village, even though he wasn't particularly fond of them." ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Pandya banned! Surya to lead Mumbai in MI-CSK match on March 23 Shubman Gill as a leader In an interview on *Superstars on JioHotstar*, Shubman Gill reminisced about his early days watching the TATA IPL and his admiration for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.He shared, "I remember attending three or four matches with my father at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. During the second or third IPL season, Mumbai Indians came there for a practice session, and I was around nine or ten years old. I even have a photo with Sachin Sir and Glenn Maxwell. I was throwing balls to them during their practice. Those moments are among my earliest memories of the IPL.I was really nervous, but I already knew about Sachin Sir, as he was the reason I started playing cricket. My father, being his biggest fan, had Sachin's posters in our village, even though he wasn't particularly fond of them."

Reflecting on his growth as a leader, Gill explained, "I see leadership as an ongoing journey. You learn something new with every match and every week. Different players offer different perspectives, teaching you not just about leadership but about themselves. As a leader, the key is understanding how to bring out the best in each player. Every player has their unique way of performing, and leadership is about managing them effectively—knowing their strengths, weaknesses, and how to support them during tough times. The more you experience both successes and setbacks, the more you develop as a leader. Building strong relationships through one-on-one conversations is vital. Initially, I wasn't the type to naturally engage in such talks, but as a leader, I made a conscious effort to connect with my teammates. Understanding their mindset and making them feel valued is crucial. When a captain reaches out, it boosts players' confidence and strengthens the team dynamic." Pressure of captaining an IPL side

Gill was asked whether captaincy adds extra pressure, to which he responded, "As a batsman, when you're out on the field, your focus should solely be on your batting. Thinking about leadership responsibilities while batting can distract you from your best performance. Batting is an individual challenge against the bowler, while fielding requires collective effort. Leadership plays a larger role in fielding and shaping team strategy. When I bat, whether as captain or not, my role remains the same—winning matches for the team. There were times last year when I overthought things, which affected my performance. The key lesson for me has been to separate my captaincy duties from my batting and maintain a clear mindset when I step up to bat." Talking about GT's squad for IPL 2025

Discussing the strengths of the Gujarat Titans squad and what to look for in TATA IPL 2025, Gill highlighted, "Our fast-bowling attack is one of our key strengths. Rashid has been a valuable player for us, and we have explosive batters like Rutherford, Philips, and Butler. We also have talented Indian players like Mahipal and Sai, which adds depth to our squad. Success in a tournament like the IPL depends on balance. Losing a couple of matches in a row isn't a major issue if you're playing the right way and making smart decisions. Consistency in team selection and strategy is important. Playing based on probability and logic enhances your chances of qualifying. Once you're in the knockout stage, the key is to stay aggressive and positive. From my experience in qualifiers and finals, teams with the right intent have the best chances of winning."

Gill further spoke about the evolving nature of the TATA IPL, saying, "The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close to doing so a few times. The Impact Player rule adds an exciting dimension and makes the IPL even more thrilling. One of the best things about the IPL is how new players emerge as stars every season. It’s inspiring to see underrated talents perform exceptionally well. The structure of the tournament, with frequent matches and travel, keeps players engaged. When you're on a winning streak, the momentum carries you forward, with multiple consecutive wins. However, injuries can be challenging. Losing one or two key players forces you to find replacements, which can be tough. Despite these challenges, the IPL remains the most exciting cricketing event, and every season brings something fresh for both players and fans."