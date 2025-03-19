IPL 2025: Pandya banned! Surya to lead Mumbai in MI-CSK match on March 23

Mumbai Indians will be without their captain, Hardik Pandya, for their high-stakes IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai. In a twist of fate, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in his absence, stepping into the captain’s role as Mumbai faces a formidable challenge on enemy turf.

Hardik's suspension from last season comes back to haunt Mumbai Indians

The reason behind Hardik's absence? A one-match ban, carried over from IPL 2024, after his third slow over-rate offence during Mumbai's last league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The breach didn’t just cost Mumbai crucial momentum last year—it now forces them to start this season without their leader.

Hardik was slapped with a Rs 30 lakh fine along with his suspension. But the real price Mumbai Indians will pay is on the field, as they head into the opener without both Hardik and their pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from an injury.

"Out of my control": Hardik Pandya speaks 0ut

Reacting to the situation, Hardik Pandya admitted that he hadn’t fully anticipated the consequences last season.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Mayank to Bumrah: Complete list of injured players and their replacements "That is out of my control. Last year what occurred is part of the sport. We bowled the last over 1.5 or 2 minutes late. At that point, I didn't know the consequences," he said. "It is unfortunate, but the rules say it. I will have to go with the process."

Hardik also questioned whether such penalties would remain in the future. "Next season, if they continue or not continue [with this rule], I think that is on the higher authorities. They can definitely see what best can be done."

Surya steps up: The perfect stand-in captain

With Hardik out, the responsibility falls on the flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav, a natural leader who has already captained India in T20Is. Hardik himself endorsed the decision, saying:

"Surya, obviously, leads India as well. When I'm not there, he is the ideal choice in this format."

Suryakumar’s aggressive approach and fearless batting make him a perfect fit to lead Mumbai in what promises to be a fiery opening clash.

Mumbai’s Road Ahead: A Tough Start to IPL 2025

Hardik will return to action for Mumbai’s second match, a much-anticipated clash against his former team, Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 29.

Mumbai’s campaign then takes them to familiar territory, with their first home game on March 31 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The team then braces for back-to-back encounters:

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow

April 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede