Iyer to Rashid: How IPL millionaires have fared in the 2025 season so far?

When BCCI announced the increased purse of Rs 120 crore for each team for the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, it was evident that multiple records were set to break, and to no one’s surprise, it happened as one would expect — the record for most expensive player in IPL history was broken not once but twice, first when Punjab Kings bought Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore and soon after when Lucknow Super Giants acquired the services of Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore. Apart from them, many players were bought or retained by the teams for their highest-ever IPL salary.

Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt and Prasidh Krishna justified their price tags, multiple players have failed to do so even after the season has crossed its halfway mark. Players like Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel, who are the captains of LSG and DC, respectively, despite their teams’ brilliant run this season, are still looking to deliver a performance justifying their price. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Why SRH and MI players are wearing black armbands today? Now, while some players likePhil Salt and Prasidh Krishna justified their price tags, multiple players have failed to do so even after the season has crossed its halfway mark. Players like Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel, who are the captains of LSG and DC, respectively, despite their teams’ brilliant run this season, are still looking to deliver a performance justifying their price.

Moreover, last year’s winners, KKR, and runner-up SRH, who spent Rs 24.75 crore and Rs 18 crore to keep Venkatesh Iyer and Pat Cummins with them in season 18, are also questioning their decision as their expensive players and team are failing at the same time.

However, the above-mentioned names are just a few examples of a long list of big-name players who have failed to prove their price tag for IPL 2025 correct, but who are they — let’s take a look.

Rishabh Pant – Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 27 crore)

Also Read

Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player in the IPL 2025 auction, picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. However, his performance has not lived up to expectations. In 8 matches, he has scored just 106 runs. He has struggled with form and consistency, and his impact on matches has been limited so far this season. While he is having a good season as skipper of LSG, that is mostly because of LSG’s top order trio of Pooran, Marsh and Markram. was the most expensive player in the IPL 2025 auction, picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. However, his performance has not lived up to expectations. In 8 matches, he has scored just 106 runs. He has struggled with form and consistency, and his impact on matches has been limited so far this season. While he is having a good season as skipper of LSG, that is mostly because of LSG’s top order trio of Pooran, Marsh and Markram.

Venkatesh Iyer – Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 23.75 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders re-signed Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore. While he had a strong season in 2024, his performance this year has been modest. In 8 matches, he has scored 135 runs. The team still expects him to play a crucial role, but his current form has not matched his price tag.

Pat Cummins – Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 18 crore)

Pat Cummins was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 18 crore. In 7 matches this season, he has taken 7 wickets. His bowling has been steady, but he has not produced any standout performances. He has played a supporting role in the bowling line-up and is yet to make a major impact.

Rashid Khan – Gujarat Titans (Rs 18 crore)

Rashid Khan has taken 6 wickets in 8 matches so far. While he has been economical in some games, his wicket-taking ability has been below his usual standard. Gujarat Titans have continued to back him, but his performances have not been at the level fans are used to seeing from him in previous seasons. has taken 6 wickets in 8 matches so far. While he has been economical in some games, his wicket-taking ability has been below his usual standard. Gujarat Titans have continued to back him, but his performances have not been at the level fans are used to seeing from him in previous seasons.

Axar Patel – Delhi Capitals (Rs 18 crore)

Axar Patel was retained by DC for Rs 18 crore and was later given the captain’s role. While under his leadership his team is looking way better than the last few seasons, the skipper himself is struggling with both bat and ball.

Rohit Sharma – Mumbai Indians (Rs 16.50 crore)

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 158 runs in 7 matches for Mumbai Indians this season. While he played a crucial knock to help his team get over CSK in their last match, he is still far from justifying his price tag of Rs 16.50 crore this season.

Rinku Singh – Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 16.30 crore)

Rinku Singh rose to fame after his five-ball five sixes against GT in IPL 2023. He continued to impress fans and team management and was a big cog in the wheel for KKR’s successful IPL 2024 campaign. However, he is yet to deliver a solid result this season and has been failing to justify his Rs 16.30 crore price tag.

Expensive players of IPL 2025 who have failed to deliver