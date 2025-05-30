Friday, May 30, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Eliminator live streaming: Where to watch GT vs MI match today?

IPL 2025 Eliminator live streaming: Where to watch GT vs MI match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians here

IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI broadcast details

IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stage is set for a high-stakes Eliminator clash today, in IPL 2025, with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians fighting for survival at the Mullanpur Stadium. In the match MI won the toss and opted to bat first.
GT vs MI playing 11 in IPL 2025 Eliminator:  GT playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna  Impact players: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan  MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson  Impact players: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.  Here's what both captains said after toss:  Shubman Gill (GT): We would've chased. If someone would've said at the start of the season that we would've qualified, we would've taken it. Boys are very excited to be able to come back here in Chandigarh, it's my home town. This game is no different for us, no pressure of the knockout game or anything. Two changes - Mendis comes in for Buttler and Washington for Arshad.  Hardik Pandya (MI): We're going to bat. Looks like a different track to yesterday. Bit of less grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice. We all are aware, for the last 9 games we have been playing it like a knockout. Really need to turn up today and focus on the things which we can control. We've got three changes: Jonny comes back, Gleeson makes his debut and Raj Angad Bawa plays. 
 

Also Read

Pitch report for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT vs MI pitch report, Mullanpur stadium key stats

GT vs MI

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Eliminator: Do-or-die clash for both sides, toss at 7 pm IST

IPL 2025 Eliminator match details: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

IPL 2025, Eliminator: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

GT vs MI Playing 11 in IPL 2025 eliminator

IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs MI Playing 11, key matchups in Eliminator

virat kohli ipl

AB de Villiers backs Virat Kohli to play big hand in IPL 2025 final for RCB

 
But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details:
 
IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI Broadcast Details 
IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians take place in the IPL 2025 Eliminator? 
The GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 30, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator? 
The match will be played at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
 
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator? 
The toss for the GT vs MI Eliminator will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator start? 
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in India? 
The GT vs MI Eliminator will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the GT vs MI match live in India? 
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via its apps and official website.
 

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, family at Patna airport

IPL

IPL fever in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad pushes up hotel room rents, airfares

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 highlights

PBKS vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Salt, bowlers power RCB to their fourth IPL final

IPL 2025 Top batters and bowlers

IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and RCB to play 4th IPL final after nine years

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon