IPL 2025 Eliminator live streaming: Where to watch GT vs MI match today?

The stage is set for a high-stakes Eliminator clash today, in IPL 2025, with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians fighting for survival at the Mullanpur Stadium. In the match MI won the toss and opted to bat first.
But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details:
IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians take place in the IPL 2025 Eliminator?
The GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 30, 2025.
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator?
The match will be played at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator?
The toss for the GT vs MI Eliminator will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator start?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in India?
The GT vs MI Eliminator will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the GT vs MI match live in India?
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via its apps and official website.