Kohli vs Dhoni in Bengaluru: What fans can expect when superstars meet?

In one of the most anticipated clashes of IPL 2025, the spotlight will be on two of Indian cricket's biggest legends: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Both players are not only icons of Indian cricket but are also among the top 10 run-scorers in IPL history. The match promises an exciting encounter as both players are in stellar form this season.

Virat Kohli is leading the charge with over 400 runs so far in IPL 2025, sitting comfortably in second place in the run-scoring leaderboard. Known for his consistency, Kohli currently holds the record for the most runs in IPL history, with 8,447 runs. His aggressive batting style and remarkable consistency have earned him the nickname "King Kohli."

Kohli vs Dhoni in RCB vs CSK encounters over the years Category Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Most Runs in IPL 8447 5394 Most Runs in IPL 2025 443 - Runs vs CSK (Inns – 33) 1084 - Runs vs RCB (Inns – 34) - 894 Strike Rate vs CSK 126 - Strike Rate vs RCB - 143 Average vs CSK 37.4 40.6 HS vs CSK 90* 84* Most Dismissals (Wicketkeeper) - 198* Matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium - 12 Runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium - 489 Avg at Chinnaswamy Stadium - 81.5 MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, is not far behind, with 5,394 IPL runs to his name, securing him the sixth spot in the all-time list. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Dhoni has been in excellent form this season, boasting a strike rate of 186 in the death overs. He is also closing in on a huge milestone—200 dismissals in IPL, a record no wicketkeeper has achieved yet.

Historically, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been MS Dhoni's favourite opponents, and he has the most runs against them among all IPL teams. In 12 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dhoni has accumulated nearly 500 runs, averaging over 80 runs per game, with a blazing strike rate of 181.

This clash will not only see two cricketing giants battle for supremacy but will also see Dhoni aiming to reach another record as the first keeper to reach 200 dismissals in the IPL.

As IPL 2025 progresses, this encounter between Kohli and Dhoni will be a battle of two cricketing legends, each seeking to carve another memorable chapter in IPL history.