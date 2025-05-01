Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RR vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: RR vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live streaming and live telecast details of the IPL 2025 match between RR and MI here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A revitalized Rajasthan Royals will face off against a resurgent Mumbai Indians in Match 50 of IPL 2025. The two teams meet for the first time this season, with contrasting fortunes so far. Rajasthan Royals are on the brink of elimination, needing to avoid defeat to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while Mumbai Indians have found their rhythm after a slow start to the season.
 
RR ended a five-match losing streak with a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, staying in the hunt for a playoff spot. Despite a competitive total of 209 set by GT, thanks to half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan's 14-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, stole the show with an extraordinary century. Supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryavanshi's blistering knock helped RR chase down the target in record time.
 
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, who had won only one of their first five matches in IPL 2025, have turned things around with a five-match winning streak. Fifties from Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav laid the foundation for Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch to provide a strong finish, helping MI post a competitive total. In their last match, LSG got off to a solid start, but the tide turned when Will Jacks dismissed both Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant in the same over. The collapse ensued, with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah cleaning up the remaining LSG batters, while Bosch contributed with an economical spell.
 
This promises to be an exciting clash between two teams at different stages of their respective seasons. 

IPL 2025 RR vs MI broadcast details
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch RR vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?
 
The RR vs MI match is scheduled for Thursday, May 1.
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
 
The match between RR and MI will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
 
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs MI match in IPL 2025?
 
The toss for the match between RR and MI will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match start?
 
The RR vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 1.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match between RR and MI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the RR vs MI match live in India?
 
The match between RR and MI will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

