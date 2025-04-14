Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Anshul gets Pooran early, LSG lose 2 quick wickets
Live New Update

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Anshul gets Pooran early, LSG lose 2 quick wickets

Despite the poor form, one thing CSK still possess is unmatched fan support. No matter the venue, seas of yellow fill the stands, drawn by the aura of MS Dhoni.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
LSG vs CSK
LSG vs CSK

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

8:15 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary wd 0 0 1 1 1 1; LSG 68/2 after 9 overs; Mitchell Marsh 30 (24) Rishabh Pant 23 (15)
 
Noor into the attack and concedes 5 runs from the over

8:11 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 4 1 4 0 0; LSG 63/2 after 8 overs; Mitchell Marsh 28 (20) Rishabh Pant 21 (13)
 
Jadeja into the attack and concedes 10 runs from the over

8:07 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 11 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 6 2 1 0; LSG 53/2 after 7 overs; Mitchell Marsh 23 (18) Rishabh Pant 16 (9)
 
Overton into the attack and concedes 11 runs from the over

8:02 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 4 1 1 1 0; LSG 42/2 after 6 overs; Mitchell Marsh 22 (16) Rishabh Pant 6 (5)
 
Anshul continues the attack and concedes 8 runs from the over

7:56 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 11 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 4 6 1 0 0; LSG 34/2 after 5 overs; Mitchell Marsh 20 (13) Rishabh Pant 0 (2)
 
Khaleel continues the attack and concedes 11 runs from the over

7:53 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 11 runs from the over!

Over Summary 6 0 1 4 0 W; LSG 23/1 after 4 overs; Mitchell Marsh 9 (9) Nicholas Pooran 8 (9)
 
Anshul continues the attack and concedes 11 runs from the over

7:52 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pooran departs!

Nicholas Pooran dismissed by Anshul Kamboj via LBW. Dhoni takes the review and it is successfull

7:44 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 4 0 0; LSG 12/1 after 3 overs; Mitchell Marsh 2 (6) Nicholas Pooran 4 (6)
 
Khaleel continues the attack and concedes 5 runs from the over

7:40 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Just 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 0; LSG 7/1 after 2 overs; Mitchell Marsh 1 (5) Nicholas Pooran 0 (1)
 
Anshul into the attack and concedes 1 run from the over

7:34 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Khaleel gets the breakthrough!

Over Summary 0 0 4 0 2 W; LSG 6/1 after 1 over; Mitchell Marsh 0 (0) Aiden Markram 6 (6)
 
Khaleel Ahmed begins the attack and concedes 6 runs from the over

7:15 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are just 15 minutes away from the first ball at Ekana as the anticiaption builds up for Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni on the night.

7:09 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 from both sides!

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi
 
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: MS Dhoni wins the toss!

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and has chosen to bowl first in Lucknow

6:45 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are just 15 minutes away from the coin toss in Lucknow as teams will be looking to chase on this pitch considering the previous results.

6:37 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: H2H stats!

LSG vs CSK Head to Head stats:

Total matches played: 5
LSG won: 3
CSK won: 1
No result: 1
Next »

Match numer 30 of the IPL 2025 has the Lucknow Super Giants hosting Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tonight. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and has chosen to bowl first tonight.
 
Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a worrying slump in IPL 2025, enduring a five-match losing streak that’s left fans disheartened. The five-time champions have looked like a shadow of their former selves, particularly with the bat. Their fragile batting lineup has failed repeatedly, unable to post or chase down competitive totals.
 
CSK have chased in five games this season and fallen short by 10 or more runs in four of those attempts. Their sole outing batting first resulted in a dismal 103/9 at Chepauk — a rare collapse on home turf.
 
Despite the poor form, one thing CSK still possess is unmatched fan support. No matter the venue, seas of yellow fill the stands, drawn by the aura of MS Dhoni. And if any team knows that well, it’s Lucknow Super Giants. 
 
IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11
 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
 
Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Sheikh Rasheed, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
 
LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live toss:
 
The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
 
LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast:
 
The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
 
LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live streaming:
 
The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check full updates of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match here.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News