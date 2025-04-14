LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Anshul gets Pooran early, LSG lose 2 quick wickets

Match numer 30 of the IPL 2025 has the Lucknow Super Giants hosting Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tonight. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and has chosen to bowl first tonight.

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a worrying slump in IPL 2025, enduring a five-match losing streak that’s left fans disheartened. The five-time champions have looked like a shadow of their former selves, particularly with the bat. Their fragile batting lineup has failed repeatedly, unable to post or chase down competitive totals.

CSK have chased in five games this season and fallen short by 10 or more runs in four of those attempts. Their sole outing batting first resulted in a dismal 103/9 at Chepauk — a rare collapse on home turf.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, LSG batters vs CSK bowlers matchups Despite the poor form, one thing CSK still possess is unmatched fan support. No matter the venue, seas of yellow fill the stands, drawn by the aura of MS Dhoni. And if any team knows that well, it’s Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Sheikh Rasheed, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live toss:

The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

