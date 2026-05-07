LSG vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a reverse fixture of the IPL 2026 tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

It has been a difficult campaign so far for LSG, who currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from nine matches. With their chances of making the playoffs rapidly fading, the team will be desperate to turn things around and keep their slim hopes alive. A strong performance at home could provide the much-needed momentum as they look to secure only their third win of the season.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Rajat: We will bowl first. It's not as loud as Chinnaswamy, but it's still loud. The surface looks good and we'll look to restrict them to a, low score. The break was good; everyone is doing well and we had some hard practice. We are playing with the same team. Rishabh: Few change sin our team. Some injuries - Inglis and Mohsin Khan miss out. The only thing is to move with clarity. We know we're a top team, but the main thing is clarity. We have a few changes in the batting order. Having a stable environment is needed, but we need to make changes at times. Looks like a 180-190 wickjet, a better wicket than most of the other games. On the other hand, RCB have enjoyed a far more successful run this year. With six victories from nine games, they are placed second in the standings and remain firmly in contention for a top finish. Despite suffering a recent defeat, the Bengaluru-based side will aim to bounce back quickly and maintain their consistency. Another win would not only strengthen their position but also bring them closer to sealing a playoff berth.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming IPL 2026 LSG vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet With both teams having contrasting fortunes this season, the contest promises to be an intriguing battle.

How to watch LSG vs RCB in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026? The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled for May 7 (Thursday). What is the venue for the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2026? The game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs RCB match? The toss is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST.