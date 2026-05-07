LSG vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a reverse fixture of the IPL 2026 tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
It has been a difficult campaign so far for LSG, who currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from nine matches. With their chances of making the playoffs rapidly fading, the team will be desperate to turn things around and keep their slim hopes alive. A strong performance at home could provide the much-needed momentum as they look to secure only their third win of the season.
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Rajat: We will bowl first. It's not as loud as Chinnaswamy, but it's still loud. The surface looks good and we'll look to restrict them to a, low score. The break was good; everyone is doing well and we had some hard practice. We are playing with the same team. Rishabh: Few change sin our team. Some injuries - Inglis and Mohsin Khan miss out. The only thing is to move with clarity. We know we're a top team, but the main thing is clarity. We have a few changes in the batting order. Having a stable environment is needed, but we need to make changes at times. Looks like a 180-190 wickjet, a better wicket than most of the other games.
On the other hand, RCB have enjoyed a far more successful run this year. With six victories from nine games, they are placed second in the standings and remain firmly in contention for a top finish. Despite suffering a recent defeat, the Bengaluru-based side will aim to bounce back quickly and maintain their consistency. Another win would not only strengthen their position but also bring them closer to sealing a playoff berth.
With both teams having contrasting fortunes this season, the contest promises to be an intriguing battle.